Categorized | FEATURED, IN OUR COMMUNITY

1,000 MILES

Posted on 29 July 2020 by Tesha Christensen

Terry Willis completes march from Alabama to George Floyd Square

Terry Willis, at center wearing a white and black bandana, is surrounded by throngs of supporters and media as he walks the last block of his historic 1,000-mile march from Alabama to the site where George Floyd was killed. (Photo by Jill Boogren)

On July 12, 2020, Terry Willis completed his 1,000-mile march from Huntsville, Alabama, to his destination in Minneapolis, 38th St. and Chicago Ave. S., where George Floyd was killed by police. As he arrived, the growing crowd was jubilant, chanting “Terry, Terry” and “One man, two feet,” Willis’ slogan for his journey. A trumpeter played “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as an emotional Willis paid quiet tribute to Floyd beneath a canopy decorated with flowers that marks the site of his death. Willis began the trek on June 2, marching for “Change, Justice and Equality.” As he told reporters just before walking the final leg from the Mall of America that morning, “It’s for all of us to be seen as equals. That’s it. All of us to be seen as equals. That’s it. It’s so simple. So simple.” Mayor Jacob Frey issued an official proclamation naming July 12, 2020 Terry Willis Day.

On July 12, Terry Willis (wearing white headband) completed his 1,000-mile march from Huntsville, Ala., to his destination in Minneapolis – 38th St. and Chicago Ave. S., – where George Floyd was killed by police. As Willis arrived, the growing crowd was jubilant, chanting “Terry, Terry” and “One man, two feet,” Willis’ slogan for his journey. A trumpeter played “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as an emotional Willis paid quiet tribute to Floyd beneath a canopy decorated with flowers that marks the site of his death. Willis began the trek on June 2, marching for “Change, Justice and Equality.” As he told reporters just before walking the final leg from the Mall of America that morning, “It’s for all of us to be seen as equals. That’s it. All of us to be seen as equals. That’s it. It’s so simple. So simple.” Mayor Jacob Frey issued an official proclamation naming July 12, 2020 Terry Willis Day. ~ by Jill Boogren