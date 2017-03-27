Posted on 27 March 2017 by calvin

At the NENA Annual Meeting on Thur., Apr. 27 (see below for time and place), NENA will hold elections for the Board of Directors for one seat each for the Minnehaha, Morris Park, and Wenonah neighborhoods; three seats for the Keewaydin neighborhood; and three at-large seats.

Residents (homeowners and renters), property owners and businesses (owners and employees) from Nokomis East are encouraged to run for a board member seat. Members serving on the NENA Board will have the opportunity to shape the future of our community. The NENA Board meets once a month for most of the year.

Interested individuals are encouraged to attend the Board Information Session on Thur., Apr. 13, at 6pm in the NENA Office, or schedule a time to meet with Becky Timm, NENA’s Executive Director, to learn more about serving on the Board. Visit NENA’s website (nokomiseast.org) for more information, dates for upcoming meetings, and the nomination form.

11th annual Grow Monarch Habitat Workshop

The overall monarch population has declined approximately 90% since 2014. This is largely due to habitat loss. Learn how to bring food to monarchs by planting native milkweeds (the only monarch caterpillar food) and their favorite nectar plants.

The workshop is scheduled for Sat., May 20, 10am-noon (doors open at 9:30am) at the Lake Nokomis Community Center, 2401 E. Minnehaha Pkwy.

This kid-friendly session offers a wealth of information for both beginning and advanced gardeners. Space and Monarch Garden To-go Kits are limited. Registration is required, workshop attendance is free, and participants may purchase Garden To-go Kits from NENA with 12 native pollinator plants for your yard. To register, fill out the form found at www.nokomiseast.org/grow-monarch-habitat-workshop.

Curb Appeal Matching Grant Lottery

Nokomis East residents are encouraged to sign up for the Curb Appeal Grant Lottery and get their upcoming exterior home project entered to win a matching grant of up to $500.

The deadline to enter is May 12, and winners will be announced right before Memorial Day Weekend to start your summer off right. Visit www.nokomiseast.org for more information and to register.

Home Improvement Loan Program available

Thinking about your next green home improvement projects, like insulation, weather stripping, solar panels, wind generator or geothermal? Check out NENA’s Home Improvement Loans to see if your project qualifies!

Owners of one to four unit residences can apply for up to $15,000 to make improvements to their properties. Owner-occupants and investors may apply. The interest rate is either two or three percent, depending on income. No income restrictions apply.

NENA also has available a limited amount of funds for our emergency repair loan program. Only owner-occupied households are eligible, and income restrictions do apply. There is a maximum loan amount of $7,500 at zero percent interest. The loan is due in full upon sale of the property or title transfer.

For more information or to request an application for one of the NENA loan programs, call our partner, the Greater Metropolitan Housing Corporation’s Housing Resource Center, at 612-588-3033, or visit www.gmhchousing.org. Loan applications are processed on a first-come, first served basis.

Upcoming events

All are welcome to attend:

• Wed., Apr. 5, 6:30-7:30pm, NENA Housing, Commercial, and Streetscape Committee, NENA Office, 4313 E. 54th St.

• Wed., Apr. 12, 6:30-8pm, Green Initiatives Committee Meeting, NENA Office

• Thur., April 13, 6-7pm, NENA Board Candidate Information Session, NENA Office

• Thur., Apr. 27, 5-8pm, NENA Annual Meeting and Board Elections, Crosstown Covenant Church, 5540 30th Ave. S.

• Sat., May 20, 10am-noon (doors open at 9:30am), NENA Grow Monarch Habitat Workshop, Lake Nokomis Community Center, 2401 E. Minnehaha Pkwy.