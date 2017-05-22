Posted on 22 May 2017 by calvin

Photos and article by MARGIE O’LOUGHLIN

Minneapolis’ largest Cinco de Mayo Festival took place on Sun., May 7 outside of El Nuevo Rodeo Restaurante on E. Lake St. between 27th and 29th avenues. Contrary to popular belief, Cinco de Mayo is not the day Mexico celebrates its independence from Spain (that holiday is observed Sept. 16). Cinco de Mayo honors the Mexican army’s surprising victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. The Mexican Army won the battle despite being much smaller and ill-equipped.

Photo left: The Festival Cinco de Mayo Minneapolis 2017 was a wild ride with bucking bulls, music, dancing, and street food. This year’s event was produced by Maya Santamaria of Midwest Latino Entertainment and Talent.

Photo right: Naara’s Silver was one of several Latino-owned artisan booths lining East Lake Street for Cinco de Mayo.

Photo left: In the US, Cinco de Mayo has become a general celebration of Mexican-American culture, a chance to revel in the joys of tacos, Mariachi music, dancing, and tequila. These well-ornamented margaritas were for sale at El Nuevo Rodeo Restaurante.

Photo right: Cinco de Mayo is a bigger deal in the United States than in Mexico. In Mexico, the day is observed with political speeches and battle reenactments. Alvi Jurez and daughter Jazleen are shown here, en route to teaching a Zumba class for festival attendees, a popular form of dance done to Latin music.

Photo below: El Pollo De Los Santos, which has a brick and mortar store at 417 E. Lake St., brought its mobile operation to Cinco de Mayo—along with lots of chicken.