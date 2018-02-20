Make their summer unforgettable with camp experiences

Posted on 20 February 2018 by calvin

By TESHA M. CHRISTENSEN

Give your kids childhood experiences they’ll never forget. This summer, take part in a free Forest School, unplug, step back and let their imaginations take the lead. Participate in an outdoor adventure camp and spark a love for biking, climbing, and canoeing that will give them skills to battle stress as they age. Let them soar through the air while learning circus arts, or focus on their artistic side. Give them cardboard to build with, balls to kick around, and Legoes to construct robots with. Let them pretend to live 100 years ago. Go for the gold in Animal Olympics at the zoo.

That’s just the start of the youth camp options available in the Twin Cities area. Browse below for more information on some of the camps offered locally.

IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

ADVENTURES IN CARDBOARD

Be initiated into an ancient and esteemed House of The Realm, jump into live-action adventure gaming, build your own arms and armor, and more during these five-day, full-day sessions for ages 6-17. Buses available from Powderhorn Park and some camps held at Minnehaha Park.

Cost: $369

http://julianmcfaul.com

612-532-6764

ARTICULTURE

A variety of art disciplines and mediums with themes like mirror images, urban forest, theater, art car, or paper and book arts offered for ages 4-18. Five-day, half- and full-day sessions available.

Cost: $155-285

612-729-5151

http://www.articulture.org

CIRCUS JUVENTAS

Explore international circus arts at Circus Juventas. Five-day, full-day sessions offered for ages 6-15. Or make your own camp with Circus Sampler Days

Cost: $85-405

651-699-8229

http://www.circusjuventas.org

FOREST SCHOOL

Free Forest School of the Twin Cities is a free group, open to young children and their parents or caregivers. This is a welcoming and non-judgmental group where parents and caregivers can practice giving children space and autonomy to explore and create in nature. Free Forest School meets every day of the week throughout the year at wilderness areas around the metro. Share a snack, take a hike, play in the woods, and have circle time. Parents get a chance to unplug and step back… Kids and their imaginations take the lead.

Cost: Free

www.freeforestschool.org/free-forest-school-twin-cities-minnesota/

FORT SNELLING

Experience the life of Laura Ingalls Wilder or the engineers and grenadiers who called Fort Snelling home. Experience outdoor skills and life in the early 1800s. Camps range from one to four days.

$75-$275

612-341-7555

http://www.mnhs.org/summercamps

LITTLE FOLK SUMMER CAMP

Ages 4-8 can participate in a nourishing, creative and relaxing “backyard” summer experience. The morning starts with free play/maker time with loose parts, a mud and wood chip kitchen, supervised use of basic tools, costumes and art projects. Take picnic lunches to nearby Bracket Park or trails along the Mississippi, where there is after-lunch reading time on blankets and in hammocks. Afternoons are spent at Brackett Park, playing ball, climbing trees, or playing at the playground or wading pool. Four weekly sessions offered.

Cost: $180/week

https://spark.adobe.com/page/ffMuf5AOypFq3

MINNEHAHA ACADEMY

A variety of athletic, academic and enrichment programs are offered, including woodcarving, viola and cello, combat robots, puddlestompers, fencing, movie making, sewing, painting, rocket science, drumming, and more. Half- and full-day, one- to three-week weekday sessions. Camp Minnehaha, a full day camp for pre-k to grade 8, includes daily devotions, games, indoor and outdoor activities, daily swimming lessons and a weekly off-campus activity.

Cost: $40-500

612-728-7745, ext. 1

http://www.minnehahaacademy.net

SOUTHEAST MINNEAPOLIS SOCCER

Southeast Soccer fields a variety of girls and boys teams for ages U9-U18 at beginner, intermediate and advanced competitive levels. Consider the Lil’ Dribblers soccer program for ages 4 -8, or summer traveling teams.

http://www.sesoccer.org

612-396-9511

YMCA

Explore the variety of Y Summer Programs at over 60 metro-area locations. Programs include flexible three-, four-, and five-day options. There’s something fun for everyone from preschool through grade nine.

Cost: $80-350

http://www.ymcatwincities.org/child_care__preschool/summer_programs

IN THE TWIN CITIES

ANIMAL HUMANE SOCIETY

Unleashed summer campers entering grades 3-10 spend a full week immersed in animal learning and fun. NEW this year: Campers will spend their time exclusively in the shelters.

Cost: $120-300

http://www.animalhumanesociety.org/camps

763-489-2220

ALEXANDER RAMSEY HOUSE

Solve mysteries of the past in this three-day History Detective Camp for ages 10-13. Or, young ladies ages 9-12 can step back in time to a unique Finishing School for Young Ladies day camp.

Cost: $220

612-341-7555

http://www.mnhs.org/summercamps

BLACKHAWKS OF ST. PAUL

Blackhawks offer several exciting half- and full-day soccer camps for players ages 5-18 that encompass a wide variety of activities and skills. Specialty camps focus on specific skills such as ball control, shooting, and goalkeeping.

Cost: $85-195

651-894-3527

http://blackhawksoccer.org

CAMP COMO

Spend some time “Monkeying Around” with your primate pals, go for the gold in “Animal Olympics,” take an “African Adventure” without leaving Como, or try on the hat of a zookeeper or gardener in “Behind-the-Scenes!”. Como’s camps focus on developing children’s appreciation for the natural world through play and exploration, behind-the-scenes experiences, interactions with zookeepers and gardeners, and up-close encounters with plant and animal ambassadors Five-day, half-day or full-day sessions for preschool to grade eight. Extended care is available.

Cost: $135-155

651-487-8272

http://www.tinyurl.com/p3u4lqv

CAMP SUNRISE

Camp and canoe while learning leadership and teamwork skills in a seven-day resident camp for youths age 13-18 who live within the city limits of Minneapolis or St. Paul. Held on the St. Croix River in Rush City and organized by YouthCARE.

Cost: free

612-338-1233

http://www.youthcaremn.org

CONCORDIA LANGUAGE VILLAGES

Experience cultural and language immersion; 15 languages to choose from. Resident camp for ages 6-18 and family camps.

Cost: $960-$4,510

800-222-4750

http://www.concordialanguagevillages.org

CREATE SOMETHING GREAT AT FRIENDS SCHOOL

Want to make a film just like the professionals do? Feel like biking 10 (or 20!) miles a day? Have a secret stash of poems you want to share? Feel a need to express yourself through paint and paper-folding? Maybe you’d rather argue for the defense in a real courtroom? Friends School will be the place to do that—and more—from June to August for ages 4-14. Weekdays, half- and full-day. Extended daycare in the mornings and afternoons and need-based financial aid available.

Cost: $105 to $295

651-621-8941

http://www.fsmn.org

DODGE NATURE CENTER

Explore prairies, wetlands and woodland trails during full- and half-day, four-day camps offered for students entering 1-8 grades. Shorter sessions are available for ages 3-6.

Cost: $55-325

651-455-4531

www.dodgenaturecenter.org

ENGINEERING FOR KIDS

Day camps exploring science, technology, and engineering are offered in partnership with local community education programs. Sessions, length, and price are varied per location and type of camp for ages 4-14.

engineeringforkids.com

FARM TO TABLE

Make butter, ice cream, and bread while learning about science, agriculture, and history at the Bruentrup Heritage Farm in Maplewood. Plus, students will play old-time games like townball and do arts and crafts. Three four-day sessions offered in July and August.

Cost: $150

651-748-8645

http://www.maplewoodhistoricalsociety.org/pdfs/2017-Summer-Camp.pdf

FIDDLE PAL CAMP

Fiddle Pal Camp Minnesota is four days to discover, learn and play for children, adults, and families at three locations.

Cost: $395-495

http://americanfiddlemethod.com/fiddle-pal-camps/minnesota

FOCCI MN CENTER FOR GLASS

From fusing to casting to glass blowing, ages 9-18 are introduced to the mesmerizing medium of glass through immersive half-day, five-day experiences.

Cost: $325-425

612-623-3624

http://tinyurl.com/foci2016

GERMAN LANGUAGE AND CULTURE CAMPS

Speak, hear, sing, and create in German while exploring subjects ranging from history and art to science and music during five-day, half-, full- and extended-day sessions for grades K-3 at the Germanic American Institute.

Cost: $130-150

651-222-2979

http://gai-mn.org

GIBBS MUSEUM OF PIONEER AND DAKOTA LIFE CAMPS

Travel back in time and learn about life in the 1800s. Explore seasonal Dakota activities including the maple sugar camp, wild rice village, life in the tipi, hunting games, methods of travel, language, and song. Or enroll in Gibbs Girl or Digging history sessions. Three-day, half-day camps. One-day Pioneer PeeWees camps offered for ages 4-5.

Cost: $19-99

651-646-8629

http://www.rchs.com

HAMLINE YOUNG WRITERS

High school students ages 15-18 can explore the craft, prepare for college, and connect with other young writers in the Twin Cities, while working closely with Hamline Creative Writing faculty and published authors.

Cost: $400

651-523-2476

http://www.hamline.edu/gls/youngwriters

HEARTFELT

Summer camps allow time for more in-depth projects, such as Wild & Wooly, Fairies, Gnomes, Knights, Critters, and Classic Crafts, for kindergarten and up.

Cost: $120-$165

http://heartfeltonline.com/summer-camps

IRISH DANCE

Professional Irish Dance training by director Cormac O’Se, an original member of Riverdance.

612-722-7000

www.osheairishdance.com

JUGHEADS JUGGLING CAMP

Half-day, five-day sessions and single day sessions for beginners through experts ages 8-18 enhance hand-eye coordination, boost concentration and build self-confidence.

Cost: $30-110

612-229-3348

http://jugheads.com

KID YOGA

Yoga infused throughout the day via story, dance, and games for campers age 5-12. Located on the Greenway = daily field adventures.

Cost: $75-355

612-202-5164

kidyogamn.com

INNER CITY TENNIS

Enjoy Summer Tennis in Minneapolis parks for ages 6-17.

Cost: $85-405

612-825-6844

http://www.innercitytennis.org

LEONARDO’S BASEMENT

Girls and boys ages 6 to 17 can design and build their creative ideas, mixing art, science, and technology during partial-day, weekday camps. There are more than 120 classes available over ten weeks of full and half-day Monday-Friday workshops begin June 11, including:

Engineering, art, design, craft and technology workshops available all summer; Friday-only workshops and Extended Day in mornings and afternoons; Theme weeks: Toys & Games + Sci-Fi & Fantasy, including a Giant Mouse Trap Maze and Enormous Viking Ship!; Marvelous teen workshops: metalworking, art, CAD, puzzle room build, video game design, stilting, woodworking and community design project!

Cost: $185-370, scholarships available

612-824-4394

www.leonardosbasement.org

LOFT LITERARY CENTER

There’s something for everyone—from the youngster just learning to put pen to paper to the seasoned high school senior with a novel already under her belt. Sessions run in week-long blocks July and August, full and half-day options available for ages 6-17.

Cost: $262-525

612-215-2575

https://www.loft.org/classes/about_youth_classes_6-17

LOPPET ADVENTURE CAMPS

Roller ski, mountain bike, canoe and more during adventure camps for ages 9-13 at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis. Equipment provided during the full-day, five-day sessions.

Cost: $200

612-604-5330

http://loppet.org

MINNESOTA WALDORF SCHOOL

Join the Minnesota Waldorf School for good, old-fashioned summer fun June 12 to Aug. 18. Outdoor games, natural crafts, water play, gardening, fairy camp, and much more, all on their beautiful 8-acre campus. 70 East County Road B, St. Paul. For children ages 3.5 to (rising) 6th grade.

Cost: $150- $275

651-487-6700 x202

mnwaldorf.org/summercamp

MILL CITY MUSEUM

Play music, get creative, bake bread and construct books while exploring the rich culture along the Minneapolis riverfront district. Campers aged 9-11 will explore a new experience each day at four arts centers.

Cost: $225-$250

612-341-7555

www.mnhs.org/summercamps

NORTHERN CLAY CENTER

Work with sculpture, tiles, or wheel-thrown pottery in half or full-day sessions for ages 6 and up.

Cost: $165-315

612-339-8007

www.northernclaycenter.org

RAPTOR CENTER

Summer sessions for ages 6-15 are run by the University of Minnesota’s Rec & Wellness Camps, from June 11 to Aug. 10.

Cost: $299

www.raptor.umn.edu

SNAPOLOGY

Snapology camps provide a perfect mixture of STEAM learning and fun. With camps happening at the new Discovery Center in Uptown every week of the summer, as well as at various schools and educational partners around the Twin Cities, Snapology has got you covered for kids as young as 3 and as old as 14—Robotics, Coding, Science, Technology, Drones, Pre-K, Engineering, Architecture and more.

Cost: $150

https://www.snapology.com/locations/minneapolis

SPIRIT TAE KWON DO

Fun, exciting camps that combine physical fitness and education are offered throughout the summer for school-age kids. Register early for discounts.

651-428-6172

www.istkd.com

ST. PAUL ACADEMY

Make your own games and design circuits. Paint with pizzazz. Search out connections between visual art and creative writing, and explore the life of a story in journalism. Debate, play chess, learn about mathematical modeling and forecasting, make movies or delve into creative science options. Options at SPA cover a wide range of academic, arts, and enrichment activities for grades 2-12.

Cost: $195-385

651-698-2451

http://www.spa.edu

ST. PAUL BALLET

Summer is a great time to try dance. Programs include workshops and camps for ages 3 and up, weekly drop-in classes for teens and adults, and a new “mommy and me” baby class.

Cost: $8.50-$20/hr

651-690-1588

www.spballet.org

ST. PAUL URBAN TENNIS

Located at 30+ sites, with several locations in the Midway-Como neighborhoods, St. Paul Urban Tennis offers a summer program for all age groups and skill levels. Tennis lessons combine high-quality instruction with life skills learning. Sampler Camps offer a condensed, 4-day version of the lesson program. Scholarships are available.

612-222-2879

http://stpaulurbantennis.org/2011-summer-program.php

STEPPING STONE THEATER

Learn about devised theater, music, and other performance art forms during these one- to two-week, half- and full-day sessions for preK to grade 12. Two theater classes offered in collaboration with the Science Museum and Minnesota Zoo.

Cost: $75-425

http://steppingstonetheatre.org

TEXTILE CENTER CAMPS

Sew, knit, felt, dye and more. Take home completed fiber items from three- and five-day, half-, full- and extended-day sessions for ages 6-16.

Cost: $87-370

612-436-0464

http://textilecentermn.org

TRAPEZE CENTER CIRCUS CAMP

Students ages 8-17 enrolled in the weeklong, half-day camps will experience a variety of circus disciplines (including Trampoline, Static Trapeze, Acrobatics, Circus Bike, and of course Flying Trapeze).

Cost: $275

651-262-9477

twincitiestrapeze.com

WEST BANK SCHOOL OF MUSIC

There’s something for everyone at WBSM this summer! Camps: Rock, Pop, Funk, Brass, and Girls Rock—Ensembles: Jazz, Gypsy Jazz, Fiddle, String Quartet, and Irish—Guitar Classes: Blues, Celtic, and Finger-style, and more.

612-333-6651

wbsm.org

WHITE BEAR CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Painting, drawing, clay, theatre, writing, glass and much more for ages 6-14.

Cost: $23-$97

651-407-0597

http://www.WhiteBearArts.org

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is not a comprehensive list of every camp in the Twin Cities. If you would like to be included in next year’s guide, please send us detailed information on the camp.