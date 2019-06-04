‘Beloved Community’ gathers for what may be last MayDay

Posted on 04 June 2019 by Tesha Christensen

Record numbers of South Minneapolis residents “got together” for the 45th annual MayDay Parade, the last for organizer Sandy Spieler. Heart of the Beast Theater announced in January that it did not have the funds to continue organizing MayDay on its own and asked for help. Individual donors pitched in and HOTB raised the full $200,000 it needed for this year’s event. This year’s ‘Beloved Community’ MayDay theme asked attendees how to carry forward the legacy that MayDay has nurtured. “That question is held in the potential of a seedling tree,” pointed out HOTB Executive Director Corrie Zoll. This year, 1,035 tree seedlings were distributed with the intention that they take root in the neighborhoods as an investment in the future. Those who would like to see MayDay continue are working to figure out how to decentralize the MayDay model, create an equity framework that ensures ownership and decision-making representation from many, and develops a new business plan with a more resilient set of resources to support the work of the Heart of the Beast. “We need your voice, your input, and your support,” said Zoll. (Photo by Tesha M. Christensen)