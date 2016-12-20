Posted on 20 December 2016 by calvin

Responding to the concerns constituents have shared with them Minneapolis State Representatives Jim Davnie, Jean Wagenius, and State Senator Patricia Torres Ray are inviting residents of Senate District 63 to attend a series of town hall meetings to address potential changes in areas of special concern to many Minnesotans.

A new Presidential Administration and Republican Majorities in both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature will mean significant changes on a number of topics and issues facing our community. State Rep. Davnie, State Rep. Wagenius, and State Sen. Torres Ray and local experts will host a series of panel conversations exploring developments on the state and federal level and avenues for engagement on issues local residents care about. They will provide information and take questions from members of the community. These events are free and open to the public and people are welcome to come and go as they please.

First Meeting – Women’s Rights:

WHAT: Town hall meeting with Rep. Davnie, Rep. Wagenius, and Sen. Torres Ray. Joined by representatives from Planned Parenthood, NARAL and Gender Justice.

WHEN: 6:30-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 17, 2017

WHERE: Communications Workers of America Hall, 3521 East Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN 55406

Second Meeting –Climate Change:

WHAT: Town hall meeting with Rep. Davnie, Rep. Wagenius, and Sen. Torres Ray. Joined by representatives from MN350, Fresh Energy and Minnesota Interfaith Power & Light.

WHEN: 6:30-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 7, 2017

WHERE: Mayflower Church, 106 East Diamond Lake Road, Minneapolis, MN 55419

Third Meeting – Civil Rights:

WHAT: Town hall meeting with Rep. Davnie, Rep. Wagenius, and Sen. Torres Ray. Joined by representatives from ACLU-Minnesota, League of Women Voters-Minnesota and Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation.

WHEN: 6:30-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 21, 2017

WHERE: Communications Workers of America Hall, 3521 East Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN 55406

For more info contact:

Rep. Jim Davnie at (651)296-0173 or at rep.jim.davnie@house.mn

Rep. Jean Wagenius at (651)296-4200 or rep.jean.wagenius@house.mn

Sen. Patricia Torres Ray at (651)296-4274 or sen.patricia.torres.ray@senate.mn