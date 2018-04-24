Posted on 24 April 2018 by calvin

By MARGIE O’LOUGHLIN

The crisp, white letters “TBC” painted on the door were the first sign that something was happening at 4300 E. Lake St., the former home of the Craftsman Restaurant & Bar.

The attractive Longfellow space had been vacant for months, following the closing of the Craftsman. A restaurant called The Bungalow Club is the building’s new tenant, and its partners had been preparing for their Apr. 17 opening since the first of the year.

Photo left: The Bungalow Club held a soft launch for family and friends the weekend before their official opening. Guests (foreground) enjoyed the expanded bar, which now seats 16 for dining and drinking.

Owner and chef Andrew Kraft said, “My goal has always been to have my own restaurant. I’m excited to create a menu that isn’t complicated but is very interesting. I like food that’s simple and clear. The cornerstone of TBC will be fresh pasta: we plan to have six on the menu, and the menu will change seasonally. We’ll offer house-made sausages and an extensive line of pickles. First and foremost, we’re looking to be a friendly neighborhood spot with a really solid menu.”

“My mom actually came up with the name The Bungalow Club,” Kraft continued, “when we were talking one day. She said, ‘Maybe it could be like a club for the bungalow owners in the neighborhood?’ What we envision is a place for everybody, including kids and families. This won’t be a blaring scene. We’re planning on moderate light and noise levels, an extensive list of well-sourced wine, beer, and cocktails, and special events on the patio this summer like BBQ night, or even a pig roast.”

Photo right: Chef and owner Andrew Kraft (left) and friends.

Kraft comes to the helm of TBC with solid credentials. A graduate of the Culinary Institute in New York City, he spent several years working in Manhattan before returning to Minneapolis as chef of the Grand Café from 2013-17.

General manager Jeremiah Dittman, Kraft’s brother-in-law and business partner, also spent considerable time learning the restaurant business in New York City. He shares

Kraft’s vision for running a fun, energetic neighborhood business that can eventually grow into a destination for the metro. “We’re aiming for a menu that feels comfortably adventurous,” Dittman said. “We want to offer options that range from the familiar to the unexpected, all with bright, fresh ingredients.”

The physical restaurant space is looking bright and fresh as well. The oak floors have been re-done, the bar has been extended and will serve 16 customers instead of eight.

All of the tables and counter spaces are gleaming. According to Dittman, “The Craftsman operated here for ten years; updating and some TLC were definitely in order.”

They’ll offer their dinner menu Tuesday thru Sunday from 4-10pm, with brunch served on Saturday and Sunday from 9am-2:30pm. By the time the patio opens, they’ll have brunch from 10am-4pm six days/week, and continue with dinner service from 4-10pm.

In addition, Kraft said, “We think we’ll make an excellent daytime workspace. All of our booths will be equipped with power plugs and public WIFI. We’ll offer an excellent selection of espresso, drip coffee, and specialty teas, as well as a nice assortment of baked goods, many of which will be baked in-house. Eventually, a Happy Hour will evolve, with likely hours from 2-5pm.

For more information on The Bungalow Club, visit their website at www.thebungalowclubmpls.com.