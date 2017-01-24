At the East Lake Library

Posted on 24 January 2017 by calvin

These events are planned during the month of February at the E. Lake Library, 2727 E. Lake St.

Childcare Group Storytime for babies, preschoolers, and toddlers is planned for Wed., Feb. 1, 10:15-10:45am. Talk, sing, read, write and play together in a format appropriate for the children in your care. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement.

Family Storytime is scheduled for Fridays, Feb. 3, 10 17, and 24, from 10:15-10:45am. For children of all ages and their parent or caregiver. Talk, sing, read, write and play together in a format appropriate for young children.

Baby Storytime for babies and toddlers is set for Fridays, Feb. 3, 10, 17, and 24, from 11:15-11:45am.

K-12 Homework Help is available on many days during the month from 3:30-7:30pm. Dates include Thursdays, Feb. 2, 9, 16, and 23; Mondays, Feb. 6, 13 and 27; and Tuesdays, Feb. 7, 14, 21, and 28.

The East Lake Chess Club, open to all ages, kids, and teens, will meet Thur., Feb. 2, 2:30-4:30pm.

The Teen Fandom Club is also scheduled for Thur., Feb. 2, 6-8pm. Are you an anime and manga fan? A cosplayer? A fan of Doctor Who, Sherlock, Homestuck or Supernatural? If yes to any of these, Teen Fandom Club is for you! Watch anime, share your artwork and discuss your favorite fandoms.

The Adult Nonfiction Book Club meets from 6-7pm on Tues., Feb. 7.

There will be a Roosevelt High School Choir Concert for all ages on Fri., Feb. 10, from 9;45-10:15am. It will be followed by a Sanford Middle School Choir Concert from 10:15-10:45am.

The Adult Book Club meets on Fri., Feb. 10, from 10:30-11:30am.

The East Lake Library Writers’ Workshop (for adults) is scheduled for Sat., Feb. 11, 1-2:30pm. Share your stories, exchange advice, and support others in the creative process with the guidance and support of more experienced writers.

The Quick Reads Book Club for adults focuses on shorter books and meets 6:30-7:30pm on Mon., Feb. 13.

LEGO Lab for kids and preschoolers meets 9:30-11am on Thur., Feb. 16. Calling all future engineers and architects! We’ve got the bricks, but we need you to bring your imagination. No experience necessary.

Winter Wellness: Tai Chi Chuan (for adults) is the program on Tues., Feb. 21, 6:30-8pm.

Small Group Computer Help is offered to adults on Wed., Feb. 15, 9:30-11am.

Conversation Circles (for adults) resumes Mon., Feb. 27, 5:30-7:30pm.