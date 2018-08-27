Posted on 27 August 2018 by calvin

Off-Leash Area, 3540 34th Ave. S., will sponsor their inaugural BARK!ART Dog & Art Festival, Sat., Sept. 15, 12-8pm and Sun., Sept. 16, 12pm-5pm at the Off-Leash Art Box. The festival is a two-day event for dogs and their art-loving families and friends in the Nokomis neighborhood.

BARK!ART brings together two communities beloved by Off-Leash Area—dogs and art—together in a fall festival featuring all-ages outdoor talent shows, dog-related business and artist booths, and a new production by Off-Leash Area that features a live dog. BARK!ART will be hosted by Off-Leash Area along with community partner Canine Coach.

Headlining BARK!ART will be the new mainstage production by Off-Leash Area called “Paws and Effect,” starring a real dog! “Paws and Effect” is a family-friendly production exploring the journey of a girl who doesn’t fit in and a stray dog she befriends who teaches her how to show love and acceptance to others. Featuring OLA’s signature award-winning interdisciplinary style, the performance will blend company choreographer, Jennifer Ilse’s highly theatrical movement with Paul Herwig’s elaborate visual set design using live projected animation. It’s a show for audiences comprised of adults, kids, and their dogs. “Paws and Effect” will feature dog-friendly seating, along with opportunities for audience participation (or should we say ‘pawticipation!’).

The BARK!ART Talent Show will offer folks from throughout the community an opportunity to share their talents with performances featuring their own dogs. BARK!ART’s Talent Show will invite participants to create an original performance with themselves and their dog. Finalists will compete for a best-in-show “Lily Award.” BARK!ART will round out its festival activities with booths featuring businesses and artisans specializing in goods and services for dogs, dog families, and dog-lovers. Community partner Canine Coach will be on site conducting interactive dog training and agility demonstrations.

BARK!ART Dog & Art Festival will take place indoors and outdoors at the Off-Leash Art Box, the Twin Cities newest alternative performing arts space. The Art Box is an intimate and fully equipped dance & theater space located in the Nokomis neighborhood, less than a mile from the Minnehaha Regional Dog Park.