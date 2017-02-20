Posted on 20 February 2017 by calvin

Godfrey Pkwy. is now closed to all motorized through traffic for a Hennepin County project that will replace the 46th Street bridge (sometimes referred to as the Godfrey Bridge) over the parkway. The closure will continue through fall 2017. There may be temporary re-openings, including for special events. The parking lots located on Godfrey Parkway will remain open. The Wabun Picnic Area can be accessed from 46th Ave. S. Bike and pedestrian trail traffic will be accommodated under the bridge during most of the construction. The detour for motorized traffic on Godfrey Pkwy. uses Minnehaha Ave., 44th St., and W. River Pkwy. (Illustration provided)