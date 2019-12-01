Briefs December 2019

Posted on 01 December 2019 by Tesha Christensen

Majors honored

Longfellow Community Council’s Executive Director Melanie Majors has been honored with an award from the Executive Committee of the Neighborhood Revitalization Program (NRP) Policy Board. The Exemplary Award was given to recognize 13 years of exemplary service to the Longfellow Community Council and for maintaining the “Gold Standard” for all 81 officially recognized neighborhood organizations.

Lake Street Council

Oer $18,000 was raised at the Lake Street Bash on Nov. 7, 2019 to support the Lake Street business community. “The event was a great success,” stated organizers.

Bread delivery is back

Laune Bread has returned to South Minneapolis. “We missed you so we came back with a few new tricks from Switzerland and Holland!” said founder Chris MacLeod.

Formerly a one-man bread business, MacLeod has doubled up with the addition of Tiff Singh, a local baker who has been in the local baking scene (Alma, Rustica, Sun Street Breads).

“Maybe you remember us from a few years ago, or if you’re new, here’s what we serve up: Laune Bread is subscription-based microbakery that delivers by bike in South Minneapolis and has pick-up locations throughout the city. Our breads are naturally leavened and whole grain focused, sourced primarily from Minnesota. A bit European, a bit West Coast American,” explained the bread makers. “You can find us on your doorstep or one of your favorite local businesses. Check us out and subscribe at launebread.com.” (Past article ran in the October 2016 Messenger.)