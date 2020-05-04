Brighten somebody’s day with a kind word

Posted on 04 May 2020 by Tesha Christensen

Belle’s Tool Box will stamp and mail letters to local seniors

By MARGIE O’LOUGHLIN

The crew at Belle’s Tool Box has wrestled with how to best use their “tools” at this time, and has reached out to a senior center in the neighborhood.

They are encouraging children to draw and write messages to an elderly person confined to their home. Place in a plastic bag and leave in the box located on the Belle’s Tool Box gate on 34th St., just south of 42nd Ave. Owner Lucy Elliott will see that the messages and drawings get to homes of folks who could use a little cheer!

Regarding concern about handling items, Elliott said, “I will handle the items appropriately, and am confident the staff of Longfellow/Seward Healthy Seniors will, as well. Connections between old and young seem especially poignant right now.”

Contact Lucy Elliott with questions or suggestions at belles-toolbox@gmail.com.