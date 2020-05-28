Buses and train service, mail suspended

Posted on 28 May 2020 by Tesha Christensen

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced it is temporarily suspending services, including mail delivery, in South Minneapolis.

The following post offices are closed due to safety concerns:

Powderhorn Post Office, 3045 Bloomington Ave., 55407-9998

Lake Street Post Office, 110 E. 31st St., 55408-3103

Minnehaha Post Office, 3033 27th Ave. S, 55406-9998

The temporary suspension affects delivery to roughly 58,000 homes and 1,700 PO Box customers, according to the USPS.

Buses and trains suspended

All Metro Transit bus and light rail service is being suspended from 4 p.m. through at least the remainder of Thursday, May 28, 2020. “Service is being suspended out of concern for the safety of our riders and our employees,” according to the release. The Blue Line had been suspended earlier, and the Green Line shut down at about 12:30 p.m.

The airport shuttle between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 stations will continue to operate. Afternoon Northstar trips will run accordingly.

An update will be posted on Metro Transit’s website and social media channels by 10 p.m.