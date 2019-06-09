Celebrate Longfellow’s successes at ‘Peace of Pie’ in Adams Park

Posted on 09 June 2019 by Tesha Christensen

Apron show, pie baking competition, dancing and more during ‘Peace of Pie’ June 9

by Margie O’Loughlin

Adams Triangle is a little piece of Minneapolis park land at 41st St. and Minnehaha Ave. where more than three dozen fruit trees are growing. Planted by volunteers of the Adams Grove Community Orchard in 2016, the apple, peach, pear, apricot, plum, cherry, and serviceberry trees have just finished their spring bloom.

In celebration of the greater Longfellow community, and all the good things that happen here, a first-time event called “Peace of Pie” will be held at Adams Triangle Park on Sunday, June 9 from 1-4 p.m.

Several neighborhood non-profits including Exodus Lending, First Nations Kitchen, and Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly will be on hand to share information. The event will highlight non-profit and neighborhood organizations working to keep the greater Longfellow community healthy, sustainable, and resilient. Enjoy a slice of fruit or nut pie (purchased with donations from neighborhood businesses), live music with space for dancing, an apron fashion show, a pie baking competition, and more.

Kaye Mills is the mission coordinator at Minnehaha Communion Lutheran Church, located across the street from Adams Triangle. The church has supported the community orchard from the beginning, providing water during the summer and plenty of volunteers.

She said, “Our church is the coordinating entity for ‘Peace of Pie.’ It fits with our spirit of outreach, and of nurturing relationships within the community. It’s a chance to help neighbors connect the dots between our many neighborhood resources.”

There’s still time to enter the pie baking competition.

Baked fruit and nut pies are welcome; no cream-based or savory pies, due to refrigeration limitations. Pies need to be delivered Friday, June 7 or Saturday, June 8 to Minnehaha Communion Lutheran Church at 4101 37th Ave. S. Local restaurant owners will judge the competition, and winners will be announced toward the end of the event (there will be prizes in both the youth and adult categories.) Register entries in advance at www.longfellowpop.org.

If a non-profit or neighborhood organization would like to staff a resource table at “Peace of Pie,” visit the website link above to register. There’s no fee, but the coordinator asks that each organization plan a fun way to connect with people on event day.

Mills said, “The concept is about as simple as it gets: feed people pie and coffee using compostable cups and utensils. Learn about resources in the community. Visit with friends and neighbors.”

The music line-up hasn’t been finalized, but the Zac Harris Jazz Trio will be playing a 45 minute set at some point during the afternoon.

The event will be held rain or shine. If it rains, activities will be moved indoors to Minnehaha Communion Lutheran Church No matter what the weather forecast is, people are encouraged to come in their funkiest, fun aprons. A non-competitive apron fashion show will kick off at 2 p.m.