Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Dance

Posted on 20 December 2016 by calvin

Dance away the last hours of 2016 at Tapestry Folkdance Center (3748 Minnehaha Ave. S.) a friendly, alcohol-free environment for people of all ages. The evening begins at 8:30pm with a Contra dance, a lively, energetic and easy-to-learn dance. No need to have a partner; you can find one at the dance.

Contra dance is perfect for beginners because a “caller” provides instruction throughout the evening.

The New Year’s Eve Contra will be called by Ted Hodapp, with music provided by talented musicians Mary DuShane, Nick Jordan, Bill Cagley and Pat O’Loughlin, who regularly play with local Contra bands Greenwood Tree, Moonlight Trio, Light of the Moon and Contratopia.

At 9pm, an International dance begins in the small studio, with masters of ceremony Mark Kanazawa and Ed Stern leading and teaching group, non-partner dances from around the world.

Just before midnight, the groups will gather together to ring in the New Year with a song, a waltz, and a closing Swedish Langdans, with festivities ending at 12:15am.

Admission is $15 (general) or $12 (member) for both dances. The cost for only the International dance is $8 general; $6 for members or $5 for students. No passes or discounts. There will be a dessert potluck in the lounge throughout the evening. Dancers are invited to bring a dessert to share. As always, this is an alcohol-free event.

Tapestry Folkdance Center is handicapped accessible and provides dance opportunities for people of all ages and abilities. Contact the Center at 612-722-2914 if you would like to attend a dance but have questions about accessibility. To see more activities at Tapestry Folkdance Center, visit the website www. Tapestryfolkdance.org.