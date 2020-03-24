CenterPoint completing work in Longfellow

Posted on 24 March 2020 by Tesha Christensen

CenterPoint Energy is completing work this spring in the Longfellow neighborhood as part of the utility’s pipeline modernization program.

The work on natural gas lines is occurring along selected streets between Dorman Ave. and Lake St. and between 36th and 48th avenues.

Last year crews from Michels Corporation, CenterPoint Energy’s authorized contractor, began the replacement of selected natural gas mains in Longfellow. In March crews returned to finish the remaining gas main installations, connect gas service lines to the new mains and move any inside residential gas meters to the outside of homes.

This work is expected to be finished by early summer. Depending on the coronavirus situation, indoor work to move meters may be delayed. The CenterPoint Energy pipeline work is being coordinated with the city of Minneapolis street resurfacing program.

Customers will experience a short disruption of gas service while their new gas service lines are installed. Crews may also have to dig on customer property in the utility easement to complete this work. Q3 Contracting, CenterPoint Energy’s authorized contractor, will permanently restore the areas affected by this work.

There will not be any major street closures, as crews will work on only one side of the street at a time. However, some lane and parking restrictions can be expected in areas where active construction is occurring to keep both the public and construction personnel safe. Local access will be maintained.

For more information or to sign up for updates, visit CenterPoint Energy’s Construction Zone website at CenterPointEnergy.com/Construction.

Questions can also be directed to CenterPoint Energy at the following contacts. Please refer to the Minneapolis – Dorman Avenue Area project or the number 90934619:

• Information Hotline at csv.constructionservices@centerpointenergy.com

• Restoration Questions at csv.restoration@centerpointenergy.com