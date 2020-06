Posted on 30 May 2020 by Tesha Christensen

Readers, the Longfellow Nokomis Messenger is regularly posting to its Instagram and Facebook accounts as we follow this rapidly evolving situation in our community. We welcome letters, photos, comments, and more to help us as we continue our hyper local coverage. ~ Editor and owner Tesha M. Christensen, tesha@LongfellowNokomisMessenger.com

https://www.facebook.com/LongfellowNokomisMessenger/

Instagram: longfellow_nokomis_messenger