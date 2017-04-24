Cinco de Mayo celebration May 7

Posted on 24 April 2017 by calvin

On Sun. May 7, the community is invited to celebrate the Annual Cinco de Mayo Festival on E. Lake St. (between 27th and 29th avenues). This event is hosted by El Nuevo Rodeo, La Raza 95.7 FM & 1400 & 1470 AM, and Telemundo MN, Hispanic TV Network.

During this festival, the Mexican Community remembers and celebrates The Battle of Puebla that took place on May 5, 1862, near the city of Puebla during the French intervention in Mexico. The battle ended in a victory for the Mexican army over the occupying French soldiers. Now, this is the most famous Mexican holiday in the United States.

The Festival this year is from 12-8pm, but the party continues until the wee hours of the morning inside the installations of El Nuevo Rodeo. There are three stages; two on Lake St. and another one inside El Nuevo Rodeo, where there will be a full menu and live entertainment all day long.

Beer gardens, full of Corona and Micheladas, and food vendors will be in abundance to mark the beginning of outdoor events in Minnesota while honoring the Battle of Puebla.

There will be public traditional Mexican presentations of folkloric dance, Mariachi and Aztec dance, including Mexican bands. There will also be tropical and Salsa bands, even Zumba, Karaoke and The Minnesota Twins with games and prizes for kids!

There will be food from various vendors and local restaurants. Not only Mexican food will be sold, but also American and international favorites from Town Talk Diner, Addis Ababa Restaurant, and Gandhi Mahal!

All members of the community are invited to this free event to celebrate culture, community, music, and cuisine.

For more information on vending at the festival, sponsorship or the festival itself, please call El Nuevo Rodeo at 612-728-0101 or contact maya@elnuevorodeo.com or gricel@elnuevorodeo.com.