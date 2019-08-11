Community August 2019

Posted on 11 August 2019 by Tesha Christensen

Longfellow Garden potluck supper

The Longfellow Garden Club invites all to a potluck supper on Wednesday Aug. 14 at 6:30 pm. for a late summer evening outdoors talking – and eating – all things garden. Share pictures and stories of pesky garden invaders, sluggish tomatoes or bumper crops. The event will be held in a member’s garden near 3207 37th Ave. S. Minneapolis. Look for details posted at that location. Bring a folding chair (if convenient) and something to share such as a dish using your own or locally grown produce. Ice water and tea will be provided. Feel free to bring a plate/utensils. The goal is to have a zero waste event.

Elder voices meets fourth Fridays

Elder Voices (Telling Our Stories) now meets the fourth Friday of each month which is July 26 and Aug. 23, 10-11:30 a.m. Elder Voices meets at Turtle Bread Company, 4205 34th St. at the corner of 42nd Ave. and 34th St. There will be time for people to tell or update their Elder Stories. There is childhood, there is adulthood and now is there elderhood? There will be a chance to weigh in on this topic.

Audition for ‘Ghost Play’

Classics Lost N Found Theater will hold auditions for “Ghosts of The Emerald Isle,” a script of original ghost stories written by Noreen K. Brandt, to be directed by Lisa M.W. Phelps(both Nokomis residents). Auditions will be 7 to 9 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13 and Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Faith Mennonite Church, 2720 E. 22nd St. in south Minneapolis. The show will be performed in October at Lake Nokomis Presbyterian Church, and needs 12 to 15 men/women various ages. Call (612)724-4539 for further information.

Annual Community Family Fest Aug. 10

On Aug. 10, 2019, noon-5 p.m., attend a free, family-friendly event full of fun, entertainment, food and games for all ages at Thee House Uv Bethel, 4016 East 32nd St. in Minneapolis. This year’s event will feature a Parade complete with drum lines/ bands, a Resource fair, Food Trucks and an Ice Cream truck, and many forms of art an entertainment such as, team dancing, live music, face painting, break dancing, bouncy houses, basketball games and much more. The Parade will begin promptly at noon and participates should be on Lake St. and 41st Ave. at 11 a.m.

Epworth kids events

Epworth UMC (3207 37th Ave. S., Minneapolis) will host Weed & Water every Wednesday through Aug. 7, 9:30 – 11 a.m. for kids 0 to 8 and their caring adult. Each free session will include a story, craft, games and a snack. Vacation Bible School is set for Aug. 12-16, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for children ages 5-11. Don’t miss this action-packed week, where kids will explore the entire faith story, from the Garden of Eden to the New Jerusalem. Learn more about God’s creation through stories, crafts, games, science and music. Each day will also include lunch. Information at https://epworthmpls.org/vbs./

ASL, beer and Bible

Epworth UMC hosts Beer & Bible on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 6:30-8 p.m. at Merlin’s Rest for thosenew to the Bible, new to beer, or well-versed in both. Enjoy great discussion and fellowship —beer is optional. Free American Sign Language classes are offered every Sunday through Aug. 18, 12-2 p.m., Epworth UMC (3207 37th Ave S, Minneapolis.) taught by Epworth member Shirley. Email epworthechoes@gmail.com.

NNO at Minnehaha Senior Living

Minnehaha Senior Living, an assisted living facility, along with Providence Place Care Center will host a community event for National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 4-7 p.m. at 3733 23rd Ave. S. Enjoy free games, music, free frozen treats, and drawings for Twins Prizes.

Dispose of household hazardous waste

Hennepin County organizes collection events throughout the year to give residents more convenient local disposal options for their household hazardous wastes. There’s a neighborhood drop-off site at South High School for Household Hazardous Waste on Aug. 9 and 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at South High School (enter off 21st Ave. S.), 3131 19th Ave. S. Minneapolis. Visit the website below to learn what can and can’t be dropped off: https://www.hennepin.us/residents/recycling-hazardous-waste/collection-events.

Share the River Gorge July 25

Share the River Gorge – a community event with free ice cream, free canoe rides, free rowing, live music by the Arborators (who perform in trees!), walking tours of the oak savanna restoration and more – will be held at 35th and W. River Parkway on Thursday, July 25, 6-8 p.m.Canoe rides provided by Wilde rness Inquiry and the National Park Service, and rowing with the Minneapolis Rowing Club will be staged from the sand flats below the stone steps at 34th and W. River Parkway. The event is sponsored by the Longfellow Community Council (LCC) Environment and River Gorge Committee. Ice cream will be provided by East Lake Dairy Queen. Expect to see lots of friends and neighbors celebrating the river and enjoying the national park in our neighborhood! For further information, contact Justin at LCC at 612-722-4529 or justin@longfellow.org.

Entrepreneurship information session

WomenVenture offers a variety of different services to those planning to start or expand a for-profit business. Come learn about the programs WomenVenture offers at a free information session at the Standish-Ericsson Neighborhood Association office (4557 34th Ave S) on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., or Monday, Sept. 23, 6-7 p.m. More at womenventure.org.

Free class: finance your hustle

If you are a business owner looking for financing or have a side hustle that you want to grow, this conversation is for you. During this 3-hour session hosted by Women Venture, dive into your business goals and the hurdles you’ve run into, learn about aspects of a healthy business, and talk about attitudes toward taking on debt as a strategy for business growth. A session will be held on July 25, 5-8 p.m., Urban Research and Outreach-Engagement Center (2001 Plymouth Avenue North). More at womenventure.org.

Rotary Club meets

The South Minneapolis meets each Tuesdays at 7:15 a.m., Urban Ventures Center for Families, 3023 4th Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55407. Learn more by emailing MplsSouthRotary@gmail.com. The club was chartered in 1996 as a special project by the Minneapolis City of Lakes Rotary Club with the support of the Edina Rotary Club. It’s the first Rotary club in the nation to be established in an inner city neighborhood. Located in the Central neighborhood, the club celebrates the cultural diversity of the area. The unique position as an urban club provides other Rotarians the opportunity to share in their vitality, diversity and growth.

Hook & Ladder shows

Greg Koch & Rick Vito featuring The Koch-Marshall Trio will peform on Saturday, July 27 at The Hook & Ladder in Minneapolis.Mascot/Players Club recording artists, The Koch Marshall Trio — fronted by internationally revered, genre-melding, guitar fiend, Greg Koch — weave their powerful, organ fueled, super-electrifying sound with sharpened, artistic eloquence comparable to the likes of: Fleetwood Mac, John Mayall and Bonnie Raitt.

Also that night, The Belfast Cowboys will lean-in to the quieter, acoustic Van tunes for a beautifully intimate night in the Mission Room. With almost 100 Van Morrison songs in their repertoire and the full nine-piece band rocking to an upbeat, raucous crowd nearly every performance, many of the slower tempo, tender songs go unplayed. The night will feature tunes like, ‘Sweet Thing’, ‘Bulbs’, ’In the Garden’, ‘Beside You’, and many more.

The Hook & Ladder is excited to announce the return of Wild Age on Friday, July 26, a Twin City psych-pop band, for the exclusive public showing their brand new music video and three new singles! With them, St. Paul singer-songwriter, A.P. Simpson and local 6-piece indie rock/dream pop/shoe-gaze band, Michael. Minneapolis psych-pop outfit Wild Age specialize in breezy, hook-driven tunes that are as concise as they are catchy. Ever prolific, the band presents three brand-new singles: On Tv, The Mine, and Toe Tag — three vignettes find primary songwriter McCoy Seitz parsing his thoughts on a range of topics from celebrity to gun violence to a soundtrack of familiar-but-fresh nostalgia rock provided by bandmates Blair Ransom, Matt Ahart, August Ogren, and Leng Moua.

Catch Trent Romens Presents: Calico Tango (album release) with special guests Trucker Funk featuring Toby Lee Marshall and Andy Boterman on Saturday, Aug. 10. A young artist on the rise with an electrifying stage presence and a deeply personal guitar‐playing style, Trent Romens leads, Calico Tango. The group is backed by a collection of all-star Minneapolis musicians including, John Wright (Galactic Cowboy Orchestra), Toby Lee Marshall (Koch Marshall Trio), Alec Tackmann (Galactic Cowboy Orchestra), Brian Highhill (Pavielle, Sonny Knight) & Matty Harris (Baker London) – a group destined to move the crowd.

Cosmic folk rock group, Rich Mattson & The Northstars, lead by singer-songwriter and record producer, Rich Mattson (The Glenrustles, Ol’ Yeller, Tisdales, Bitter Spills, Sparta Sound) with Germaine Gemberling’s hauntingly emotive, classic folk-county vocals will perform on Saturday, Aug. 17. Also taking the stage, midwestern emo-pop-rockers from Manhattan, Kansas, the Headlight Rivals.

Submit your news

If you are an organization located in the Longfellow Nokomis Messenger delivery area, you can submit your event, special program, or noteworthy news to us for consideration. Submit your item by email to news@longfellownokomismessenger.com. The deadline for the next issue is Monday, Aug. 19 for the Aug. 29 issue.