CORRECTION TO LAST ISSUE

Posted on 24 January 2017 by calvin

In the last issue of the Messenger, there was an error in the article “What would happen to Lake Hiawatha if dams in creek were removed?” which ran on Dec. 21. The article stated that the Park Board received $100 million from FEMA, when, in fact, they Park Board received $1 million. We apologize for the error.

In addition, the Park Board took issue with our statement that, “Planners acknowledge that anything done at Lake Hiawatha will affect Lake Nokomis….“ The Park Board maintains that no one at the Park Board has acknowledged that. When the Messenger maintained that this was discussed at the public meeting on the topic (after a question was asked by an attending member of the public), the Park Board replied:

“During the meeting, we likely talked about the potential for water to back into Lake Nokomis because we (City and Park Board staff) have talked about that. It’s logical for a scenario in when the ordinary high water level at Lake Hiawatha is reduced in elevation, that there will be a lesser potential for high water in Minnehaha Creek and Lake Hiawatha to back into Lake Nokomis. But that is a speculation that we do not and cannot acknowledge as fact (which the word ‘will’ implies).”

Further clarification

The article also mentioned that last summer a floating curtain was installed in Lake Hiawatha in an attempt to keep trash from entering the lake from the large storm drain. It netted only four pounds of trash and failed because most trash went right underneath it, pointed out local resident Sean Connaughty, who is pushing for a permanent mitigation system at the site.