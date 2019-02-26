Create, connect, craft at camps over the summer months

Posted on 26 February 2019 by calvin

SE Minneapolis Soccer, Little Folk Summer Camp, Minnehaha Academy, Blackbird Music, free Forest School, and others make summer memories they’ll never forget

By TESHA M. CHRISTENSEN

Create a cardboard castle, a cigar box guitar, or a Lego robot. Connect with long-time friends and make new ones while learning how to kayak, juggle or sew. Make a puppet, animated cartoon, stationary, or your own song. There are so many summer camp options in the Twin Cities area, your kids will have trouble picking just one!

Browse below for more information on some of the camps offered locally.

IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

ADVENTURES IN CARDBOARD

(Photo right provided) Be initiated into an ancient and esteemed House of The Realm, jump into live-action adventure gaming, build your own arms and armor, and more during these five-day, full-day sessions for ages 8-17. Buses available from Flair Fountains Building (4501 Hiawatha Ave.) and some camps held at Minnehaha Park.

612-532-6764

https://adventuresincardboard.com

ARTICULTURE

A variety of art disciplines and mediums with themes like puppetry, world cultures, If I had a Hammer, animation, art car, public art and activism, printmaking and more offered for ages 4-18. Five-day, half- and full-day sessions available.

612-729-5151

https://articulture.org

BLACKBIRD’S MUSIC STORE

Write your own songs, start your own band, build cigar guitars from the ground up, and learn electric guitar.

612-326-5745

http://blackbirdsmusicstore.com

CIRCUS JUVENTAS

Explore international circus arts at Circus Juventas. Five-day, full-day sessions and one-day sampler camps offered for ages 6-15. New this year is Teen High-Flying Adventure Camp for ages 13-18.

651-699-8229

http://www.circusjuventas.org

FOREST SCHOOL

Free Forest School of the Twin Cities is a free group, open to young children and their parents or caregivers. This is a welcoming and non-judgmental group where parents and caregivers can practice giving children space and autonomy to explore and create in nature. Free Forest School meets every day of the week throughout the year at wilderness areas around the metro. Share a snack, take a hike, play in the woods, and have circle time. Parents get a chance to unplug and step back… kids and their imaginations take the lead.

Cost: Free

https://www.freeforestschool.org/free-forest-school-twin-cities-minnesota

FORT SNELLING

Experience the outdoors, or the lives of the engineers and grenadiers who called Fort Snelling home. Go back to the past and explore the stories of children who lived in the Fort Snelling at Bdote area. Camps range from one to four days.

612-341-7555

http://www.mnhs.org/summercamps

LITTLE FOLK SUMMER CAMP

(Photo left provided) Ages 4-8 can participate in a nourishing, creative and relaxing “backyard” summer experience. The morning starts with free play/maker time with loose parts, a mud and wood chip kitchen, supervised use of basic tools, costumes, and art projects. Take picnic lunches to nearby Bracket Park or trails along the Mississippi, where there is after-lunch reading time on blankets and in hammocks. Afternoons are spent at Brackett Park, playing ball, climbing trees, or playing at the playground or wading pool.

https://spark.adobe.com/page/ffMuf5AOypFq3

MINNEHAHA ACADEMY

(Photo right provided) A variety of athletic, academic and enrichment programs are offered, including baking basics, woodcarving, viola and cello, Ev3 robots, Hispanic Culture Camp, fencing, stop motion, sewing, painting, rocket science, drumming, and more. Half- and full-day, one- to three-week weekday sessions. Camp Minnehaha, a full day camp for pre-k to grade 8, includes daily devotions, games, indoor and outdoor activities, daily swimming lessons, and weekly off-campus activity.

612-728-7745, ext. 1

http://www.minnehahaacademy.net

SE MINNEAPOLIS SOCCER

Southeast Soccer fields a variety of girls and boys teams for ages U9-U18 at beginner, intermediate and advanced competitive levels. Consider the Lil’ Dribblers soccer program for ages 4 -8, or summer traveling teams.

612-396-9511

http://www.sesoccer.org

YMCA

Explore the variety of Y Summer Programs at over 60 metro-area locations. Programs include flexible three-, four-, and five-day options for preschool and up, as well as day camps, overnight camps, Teen Wilderness, family camps and more.

http://www.ymcatwincities.org/child_care__preschool/summer_programs

IN THE TWIN CITIES

ANIMAL HUMANE SOCIETY

Unleashed summer campers entering grades 3-10 spend a full week immersed in animal learning and fun at one of four AHS locations,

763-489-2220

http://www.animalhumanesociety.org/camps

ALEXANDER RAMSEY HOUSE

Solve mysteries of the past in this three-day History Detective Camp for ages 10-13. Or, young ladies ages 9-12 can step back in time in a unique Finishing School for Young Ladies day camp.

612-341-7555

http://www.mnhs.org/summercamps

BLACKHAWKS OF ST. PAUL

Blackhawks offer several exciting half- and full-day soccer camps for players ages 5-18 that encompass a wide variety of activities and skills. Specialty camps focus on specific skills such as ball control, shooting, and goalkeeping.

651-894-3527

http://blackhawksoccer.org

CAMP COMO

(Photo left provided) Spend some time “Monkeying Around” with your primate pals, go for the gold in “Animal Olympics,” take an “African Adventure” without leaving Como, or try on the hat of a zookeeper or gardener in “Behind-the-Scenes!” Como’s camps focus on developing children’s appreciation for the natural world through play and exploration, behind-the-scenes experiences, interactions with zookeepers and gardeners, and up-close encounters with plant and animal ambassadors. Five-day, half-day or full-day sessions for preschool to grade eight. Extended care is available.

651-487-8272

http://www.tinyurl.com/p3u4lqv

CAMP SUNRISE

Camp and canoe while learning leadership and teamwork skills in a free, seven-day resident camp for youths age 13-18 who live within the city limits of Minneapolis or St. Paul. Held on the St. Croix River in Rush City and organized by YouthCARE.

612-338-1233

http://www.youthcaremn.org

CONCORDIA LANGUAGE VILLAGES

Experience cultural and language immersion; 15 languages to choose from. Resident camp for ages 6-18 and family camps.

1-800-222-4750

http://www.concordialanguagevillages.org

FRIENDS SCHOOL

(Photo right provided) Want to make a film just like the professionals do? Feel like biking 10 (or 20!) miles a day? Have a secret stash of poems you want to share? Feel a need to express yourself through paint and paper-folding? Maybe you’d rather argue for the defense in a real courtroom? Friends School will be the place to do that—and more—from June to August for ages 4-14. Weekdays, half- and full-day. Extended daycare in the mornings and afternoons and need-based financial aid available.

651-621-8941

http://www.fsmn.org

DODGE NATURE CENTER

Campers have fun while gaining an appreciation for nature by meeting live animals, building forts, and getting their hands dirty during full- and half-day, four-day camps offered for students entering 1-8 grades. Shorter sessions are available for ages 3-6.

651-455-4531

http://www.dodgenaturecenter.org

ENGINEERING FOR KIDS

Day camps exploring science, technology, and engineering are offered in partnership with local community education programs. Sessions, length, and price are varied per location and type of camp for ages 4-14.

https://www.engineeringforkids.com

FARM TO TABLE

Make butter, ice cream, and bread while learning about science, agriculture, and history at the Bruentrup Heritage Farm in Maplewood. Plus, students will play old-time games like townball and do arts and crafts during three four-day sessions.

651-748-8645

http://www.maplewoodhistoricalsociety.org

FIDDLE PAL CAMP

Fiddle Pal Camp Minnesota is four days to discover, learn and play for children, adults, and families at three locations.

https://americanfiddlemethod.com/fiddle-pal-camps/minnesota

FOCI MN CENTER FOR GLASS

From fusing to casting to glass blowing, ages 9-18 are introduced to the mesmerizing medium of glass through immersive half-day, five-day experiences.

612-623-3624

https://www.mnglassart.org/classes/camps-for-kids-and-teens

GERMAN LANGUAGE AND CULTURE CAMPS

Speak, hear, sing, and create in German while exploring subjects ranging from history and art to science and music during five-day, half-, full- and extended-day sessions for grades K-13 at the Germanic American Institute.

651-222-2979

https://gai-mn.org

GIBBS MUSEUM OF PIONEER AND DAKOTA LIFE CAMPS

Travel back in time and learn about life in the 1800s. Explore seasonal Dakota activities including the maple sugar camp, wild rice village, life in the tipi, hunting games, methods of travel, language, and song. Three-day, half-day camps. One-day Pioneer PeeWees camps offered for ages 4-5.

651-646-8629

http://www.rchs.com

HAMLINE YOUNG WRITERS

High school students ages 15-18 can explore the craft, prepare for college, and connect with other young writers in the Twin Cities while working closely with Hamline Creative Writing faculty and published authors.

651-523-2476

http://www.hamline.edu/gls/youngwriters

HEARTFELT

Summer camps allow time for more in-depth projects, such as Wild & Wooly, Fairies, Critters, and Sea Creatures, for kindergarten and up.

http://heartfeltonline.com

IRISH DANCE

Professional Irish Dance training by director Cormac O’Se, an original member of Riverdance.

612-722-7000

https://www.osheairishdance.com

JUGHEADS JUGGLING CAMP

Half-day, five-day sessions and single day sessions for beginners through experts ages 8-18 enhance hand-eye coordination, boost concentration, and build self-confidence.

612-229-3348

https://jugheads.com

KID YOGA

Yoga infused throughout the day via story, dance, and games for campers age 5-12. Located on the Greenway = daily field adventures.

612-202-5164

http://kidyogamn.com

INNER CITY TENNIS

Enjoy Summer Tennis in Minneapolis parks for ages 6-17. Free and reduced programs available.

612-825-6844

http://www.innercitytennis.org

LEONARDO’S BASEMENT

Girls and boys ages 6 to 17 can design and build their creative ideas, mixing art, science, and technology during partial-day, weekday camps. There are more than 120 classes available over ten weeks, including a Harry Potter Theme Week with giant Hogwarts Castle build.

612-824-4394

https://leonardosbasement.org

LOFT LITERARY CENTER

There’s something for everyone—from the youngster just learning to put pen to paper to the seasoned high school senior with a novel already under her belt. Sessions run in week-long blocks July and August, full and half-day options available for ages 6-17.

612-215-2575

https://www.loft.org/classes/about_youth_classes_6-17

LOPPET ADVENTURE CAMPS

Roller ski, mountain bike, canoe and more during adventure camps for ages 9-13 at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis. Equipment provided during the full-day, five-day sessions.

612-604-5330

https://www.loppet.org

MINNESOTA WALDORF SCHOOL

Join the Minnesota Waldorf School for good, old-fashioned summer fun with outdoor games, natural crafts, water play, gardening, fairy camp, and much more. For children ages 3.5 to (rising) 6th grade.

651-487-6700 x202

http://mnwaldorf.org/summercamp

MILL CITY MUSEUM

Play music, get creative, bake bread, and construct books while exploring the rich culture along the Minneapolis riverfront district. Campers aged 9-11 will explore a new experience each day at four arts centers.

612-341-7555

http://www.mnhs.org/summercamps

NORTHERN CLAY CENTER

Work with sculpture, tiles, or wheel-thrown pottery in half or full-day sessions for ages 6 and up.

612-339-8007

http://www.northernclaycenter.org

RAPTOR CENTER

Summer sessions for ages 6-14 are run by the University of Minnesota’s Rec & Wellness Camps. Camps also offered in partnership with MIA and Richardson Nature Center.

https://www.raptor.umn.edu

SNAPOLOGY

With camps happening at the new Discovery Center in Uptown every week of the summer, as well as at various schools and educational partners around the Twin Cities, Snapology has got you covered for kiddos as young as 3 and as old as 14—Robotics, Coding, Science, Technology, Drones, Pre-K, Engineering, Architecture and more.

https://www.snapology.com/locations/minneapolis

SPIRIT TAE KWON DO

Fun, exciting camps that combine physical fitness and education are offered throughout the summer for school-age kids. Register early for discounts.

651-428-6172

http://www.istkd.com

ST. PAUL ACADEMY

Make your own games and design circuits. Paint with pizzazz. Search out connections between visual art and creative writing, and explore the life of a story in journalism. Options at SPA cover a wide range of academic, arts, and enrichment activities for grades 2-12.

651-698-2451

https://www.spa.edu

ST. PAUL BALLET

Summer is a great time to try dance. Programs include workshops and camps for ages 3 and up, weekly drop-in classes for teens and adults, and a “mommy and me” baby class.

651-690-1588

https://spballet.org

ST. PAUL URBAN TENNIS

Located at 30+ sites, with several locations in the Midway-Como neighborhoods, St. Paul Urban Tennis offers a summer program for all age groups and skill levels. Tennis lessons combine high-quality instruction with life skills learning. Sampler Camps offer a condensed, 4-day version of the lesson program. Scholarships are available.

612-222-2879

https://stpaulurbantennis.org/summer

STEPPING STONE THEATER

Learn about devised theater, music, and other performance art forms during these one- to two-week, half- and full-day sessions for those preK to grade 12. Two theater classes offered in collaboration with the Science Museum and Minnesota Zoo.

http://www.steppingstonetheatre.org

STREETCAR MUSEUM

Learn about track, motors, and controls and how the crew does their jobs at the Minnesota Streetcar Museum in Minneapolis. Each child ages 6-11 will have the chance to climb into the Motorman’s seat and run the car down the line.

https://trolleyride.org

TEXTILE CENTER CAMPS

Sew, knit, felt, dye and more. Take home completed fiber items from three- and five-day, half-, full- and extended-day sessions for ages 6-16.

612-436-0464

http://textilecentermn.org

TRAPEZE CENTER CIRCUS CAMP

Students ages 8-17 enrolled in the weeklong, half-day camps will experience a variety of circus disciplines (including Trampoline, Static Trapeze, Acrobatics, Circus Bike, and of course Flying Trapeze).

651-262-9477

twincitiestrapeze.com

TAMARACK NATURE CENTER

Animal encounters, canoeing, hiking, swimming, pond-dipping, mud-mucking, and gardening adventures await for ages 3-13.

651-407-0597

http://www.WhiteBearArts.org

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is not a comprehensive list of every camp in the Twin Cities. If you would like to be included in next year’s guide, please send us information on your camp.