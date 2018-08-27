DanceCo plans October performance

Posted on 27 August 2018 by calvin

Following the success of its first self-produced performance last October, DanceCo is premiering “Which Witch is Which??” to Minnesota audiences in October.

DanceCo, a dance-theater company in the Twin Cities, was built on the creative vision and collective experience of Longfellow residents, husband-and-wife team Brittany and Matthew Keefe. DanceCo’s creative focus is to produce original dance for young audiences and their families.

“Which Witch is Which?? is an interactive whodunit-style dance-theater piece with wizards, witches, muggles and a lot of fun. Can you help solve the case of the missing key? ” —Matthew Keefe

Featured performers include Heather Cadigan-Brockman, Nicky Coelho, Benjamin Johnson, Stephanie Fellner, Brittany Keefe, Hannah Benditt and Rebecca Surmont.

There will be pre-show workshops (20 minutes before curtain) teaching the audience dance moves to become part of the show and, new this year, a craft to help transform the kids into magicians.

The Keefe’s are seasoned dance professionals with roots in the Twin Cities. Their collective work ranges from performing with numerous professional dance companies to teaching, choreography, stage management, administration and leadership roles. Complete bios can be found online at DanceCoMN.com.

“Which Witch is Which??” will premiere at the Avalon Theater, 1500 E. Lake St., Oct. 16-21, 2018.

Tickets $10 for kids, $12 for adults, with free lap passes for 2 years and under. You can purchase tickets online at www.artful.ly/store/events/14530, or at DanceCoMN.com.