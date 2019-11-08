Defining abuse

Posted on 08 November 2019 by Tesha Christensen

Domestic violence (also called intimate partner violence (IPV), domestic abuse or relationship abuse) is a pattern of behaviors used by one partner to maintain power and control over another partner in an intimate relationship.

Domestic violence does not discriminate. Anyone of any race, age, sexual orientation, religion or gender can be a victim – or perpetrator – of domestic violence. It can happen to people who are married, living together or who are dating. It affects people of all socioeconomic backgrounds and education levels.

Domestic violence includes behaviors that physically harm, arouse fear, prevent a partner from doing what they wish or force them to behave in ways they do not want. It includes the use of physical and sexual violence, threats and intimidation, emotional abuse and economic deprivation. Many of these different forms of domestic violence/abuse can be occurring at any one time within the same intimate relationship.

It’s not always easy to tell at the beginning of a relationship if it will become abusive.

In fact, many abusive partners may seem absolutely perfect in the early stages of a relationship. Possessive and controlling behaviors don’t always appear overnight, but rather emerge and intensify as the relationship grows.

Domestic violence doesn’t look the same in every relationship because every relationship is different. But one thing most abusive relationships have in common is that the abusive partner does many different kinds of things to have more power and control over their partner.

~ From www.thehotline.org

Gaslighting: A form of psychological manipulation in which a person seeks to sow seeds of doubt in a targeted individual making them question their own memory, perception, and sanity. Named after a movie called “Gaslight.”

Coercive Control: An act or a pattern of acts of assault, threats, humiliation and intimidation or other abuse that is used to harm, punish, or frighten victims.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Cornerstone Services ‑

Ongoing groups meet regularly for women, children and men

24-hour helpline: 952-884-0330

cornerstonemn.org

Domestic Abuse Project ‑

Sessions offered regularly for women, men and children

612.874.7063 ext.232

www.domesticabuseproject.com

CALL FOR HELP

Day One MN Emergency Crisis HotLine: call or text 1.866.223.1111

LGBTQ Domestic Violence Hotline

612.824.8434

Teen Dating Violence Hotline

866-331-9474, LoveIsRespect.org

Native Domestic Violence Helpline

844-762-8483