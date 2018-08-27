Dowling Community Garden celebrates 75th anniversary

Posted on 27 August 2018 by calvin

Photo above: Dowling Community Garden was started in 1943, as part of the Victory Garden movement. Home gardening was a way to support the troops in World War II. It freed up canned food to be shipped overseas. The garden today has 190 plots and about 250 gardeners. It’s one of only two remaining Victory Gardens in the country.

Photos by MARGIE O’LOUGHLIN

Dowling Community Garden celebrated its 75th anniversary on Aug. 18. The three-acre garden space is located on the grounds of Dowling Environmental School, at 46th Ave. and 39th St. S. Dowling gardeners live in Minneapolis and surrounding communities, are culturally diverse, of all ages and abilities, and come together to share their love of gardening.

Photo right: Jerry Foley (right) was the opening speaker. “Our garden is the granddaddy of the growing movement of community gardens,” he said. “We contribute about 4,000 lbs. of fresh, organic produce each year to food shelves and meal programs.” Pictured at left is State Senator Patricia Torres Ray, a neighborhood resident and longtime garden supporter.

Photo left: Dr. Lloyd Winfield (center) is principal of Dowling Elementary School. He said, “This garden is about community with a capital ‘C.’ We’ve been grateful for longstanding partnership between the garden and our school.”

Photo right: Activities included heirloom tomato tasting and a display of vegetables grown on-site. Dowling Community Garden is committed to organic growing. The low annual membership fee includes access to water, compost, and a variety of garden tools.

Photo left : The day of celebration included kids’ activities, a proclamation delivered by Rep. Jim Davnie from Governor Mark Dayton, and a speech by Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey.

Photo right: A dozen bakers contributed cupcakes for the birthday celebration.

Photo below: Gardener Terry Barnes in the pollinator plot she created as part of her volunteer service hours at the garden. Every gardener contributes four hours of service each summer.