El Colegio hires new executive director

Posted on 11 February 2020 by Tesha Christensen

El Colegio High School is excited to announce Katie Groh de Aviña as the new executive director. She began after winter break.

El Colegio (4147 Bloomington Ave.) is a small public high school in Minneapolis that has been serving students in English and Spanish since 2000.

Ms. Katie comes to El Colegio after having most recently served as one of the directors at Academia Cesar Chavez in Saint Paul. She has many years of leadership, experience, and knowledge in charter school management and cultural competency in education.

Ms. Katie has worked with the Latinx community for 20 years in multiple capacities, and has always believed in the potential of all her students. “El Colegio has a created environment and space safe for all learners to be successful! I want to build on that and make sure more youth know about El Colegio when they are selecting their high school!” said Ms. Katie.

Her predecessor, Ms Norma C Garcés, will be concluding her nine years as El Colegio’s executive director. She will support the transition during the month of January, then go on to pursue her Bush Fellowship.