Food, friends, and fun mark Nokomis Block Party

Posted on 25 September 2017 by calvin

Article and photos by JILL BOOGREN

It was a taster’s delight on Sept. 10, as people sampled a variety of food at the 8th Annual Nokomis Block Party at 51st St. and 34th Ave. On the menu were some of the foods featured at Oxendale’s Market as well as corn on the cob and root beer floats. People also got to listen to music by the Stone Arch Jazz Band, play games, make art, check out booths of local businesses, and visit the Classic Car Show. The Block Party is hosted by Oxendale’s, Nokomis East Business Association (NEBA), Faith Lutheran Church and McDonald’s Liquors.

Photo left: Jack Dickinson, of Sand Creek Post and Beam, Kerstin Erickson, with Nokomis Shoe Shop, and Scott Wende, of St. Paul based-Lunning Wende Associates, pose together at the NEBA booth. “Bridging community and coming together in unity is this event in a nutshell,” said Erickson.

Photo right: Jean Kemling and Monica Hirsch taste chicken on a stick.

Photo left: Ora Jones, left, and Aris Vogt guide young Elliott Nevergall as he tries his hand at a “Plinko” game.

Photo right: Local “Spicy Girl” Dhea Tait sells her sauces at local farmers markets.