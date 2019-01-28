Food Shelf fundraiser dinner raises double over last year

Posted on 28 January 2019 by calvin

The annual Food Shelf Fundraiser Pasta Dinner raises funds to feed food insecure individuals and families in East Nokomis and other nearby neighborhoods. (Photo by Stephanie Fox)

By STEPHANIE FOX

Many people living in southeast Minneapolis rely on local food shelves for necessities. Two of those food shelves operate out of the Minnehaha United Methodist Church, which partners with two other East Nokomis churches, Lake Nokomis Lutheran and St. James Episcopal.

Photo right: 30 volunteers worked to serve up rigatoni, donated by Fat Lorenzo’s. ‘Fat Lorenzo’s is so fabulous,” said volunteer Katie Carter, far right. Other food donors included Panera and Turtle Bread. (Photo by Stephanie Fox)

Each year, the food shelves hold a fundraiser—a popular pasta dinner—now in its eighth year.

This year, the dinner was held at Lake Nokomis Lutheran Church on Jan. 9 and brought in what organizers called ‘a substantial amount,’ twice as much as last year. The money raised from the more than 320 who attended will go to help fund MinneHarvest, a once a month food give away open to anyone in need and to the Nokomis Food Shelf, a federal government supported program, that distributes food once a week to those eligible.

Photo left: The cafeteria at Lake Nokomis Lutheran Church filled up quickly. The annual Food Shelf Fundraiser Pasta Dinner raises funds for the Minnehaha Food Shelf and Minneharvest, both organized through the nearby Minnehaha United Methodist Church. (Photo by Stephanie Fox)

“Food shelf clients include more than 600 people, including 165 children and 107 seniors,” said George Gallagher, the Food Shelf’s Director. Last November, the Food Shelf distributed nearly 13 tons of food to those who might have otherwise gone hungry. MinneHarvest’s client base varies, but also includes a number of seniors and children.

Photo right: The popular Accordion Fun Club polka band has entertained at the food shelf fundraiser for the last seven years. (Photo by Stephanie Fox)

Local restaurant Fat Lorenzo’s donated tubs of rigatoni with a choice of red or white sauce. Other contributions came from Panera and Turtle Bread.

None of the money raised for food shelves went for door prizes, as some local businesses provided merchandise for the drawing.

The 30 volunteers included two members of Northstar Boy Scout Troop #1 and members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary Western Rivers Division, Flotilla #8, who helped out during the two-hour event.

The Accordion Fun Club polka band provided entertainment for the seventh year.

Photo below: The Accordion Fun Club, made up of veteran musicians, found a fan in Natalie Petras. (Photo by Stephanie Fox)