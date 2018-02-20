From cars to compost — The Green Fair is a smash hit

Posted on 20 February 2018 by calvin

All photos by JAN WILLMS

The NENA Green Fair took place Sat., Jan 27, at the Lake Nokomis Community Center, 2401 E. Minnehaha Pkwy. Among those who sponsored displays were All Energy Solar, Applied Energy Innovations, CAKE- Plus-Size Resale, City Of Minneapolis-Minneapolis Recycles, Habitat For Humanity ReStore, Mama Terra Gardens, Metro Blooms, Minnehaha Creek Watershed District, Minnesota Food Association, Minnesota Tool Library, Minneapolis Toy Library, Monarch Magic, Nokomis Naturescape, NENA Green Initiatives Committee, The Butterfly Effect Journal, Wild Ones Twin Cities, ZeroWasted, and Zeroish.

Photo right: A young visitor to the fair examines some of the toys on display from the Minneapolis Toy Library (8 W. 60th St.). Molly Stern, director of the organization, says toys for children 0-5 are available for rent.

Photo left: Fairgoer Aryca Myers from the Bryant neighborhood, on the right, learns more about Longfellow-based Mama Terra Gardens from Kayla Nortrup. The landscaping services help with sustainability, design, maintenance and installation of flower beds.

Photo right: Shannon Twiss, volunteer coordinator for Habitat for Humanity, focused her table at the fair on Habitat’s ReStore (2700 Minnehaha Ave.), a home improvement outlet.

Photo left: On right, Amber Haukedahl of Zero Wasted explained changes that can bring about sustainability to Amanda Sletton, who drove over to the fair from Northeast Minneapolis.

Photo right: Members of the MN Plug-in Vehicle Owners Circle had their electric-powered vehicles on display at the NENA Green Fair held at the end of January. From left, Wendell Bell, Kati Simonett, Marcus Baker (in back), Michael Weber, Steve Hong and Kevin McCormick.

Photo left: Anna Johnson, a board member of NENA, provided information on the two butterfly gardens and the Giving Garden. NENA partnered with St. James Episcopal Church on Minnehaha Parkway, which has expanded its onsite garden and invited the community to join in, Last year, the Giving Garden provided 450 pounds of produce for the Minnehaha Food Shelf. More gardening volunteers are welcome next year.