Fundraisers in neighborhood

Posted on 04 June 2020 by Tesha Christensen

Following is a list of fundraisers in the neighborhood. The initial estimate from the Longfellow Community Council is that 31 buildings have been completely destroyed, including 3 major grocery stores, and 2 pharmacies. Beyond that at least 49 other businesses sustained significant damage. Many are locally- and minority-owned.

• Lake Street Council: https://www.welovelakestreet.com/

• Longfellow Community Council: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rebuilding-longfellow-amp-lake

• Seward Neighborhood Group: https://www.gofundme.com/f/x8jvsy-help-seward-neighborhood-rebuild?teamInvite=WJEIyIDGksAK1I2ChHozCPqsrfQT056aJgKJJ5mucLIvBfRPje4UNfqdGV8jDyzY

• Du Nord Riot Recovery Fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/minnesota-poc-business-support

• DreamHaven Books & Comics: https://www.gofundme.com/f/dreamhaven-restoration?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

• Friends of Hennepin County Library Local Library Equity Fund: https://www.supporthclib.org/justice-for-all

• Gandhi Mahal: https://www.gofundme.com/f/real-one-gandhi-mahal-revival-fundraiser

• Little Earth’s Resident Association: https://www.givemn.org/organization/Littleearth

• Metro Behavioral Health Service: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-rebuild-ethnic-behavioral-health-service

• Midori’s Floating World Cafe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/restore-midori039s-floating-world-cafe

• Midtown Global Market: https://www.gofundme.com/f/midtown-global-market

• Migizi: https://www.givemn.org/organization/Migizi-Communications and https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-migizi

• Minnehaha Lake Wine and Spirits: for staff members, https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-staff-of-minnehaha-lake-wine-amp-spirits?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet

• Score Sports Bar: https://www.gofundme.com/f/scores-bar-mpls-riot-rebuild

• Town Talk: https://www.gofundme.com/f/relief-for-town-talk

• Urban Forage Winery and Cider: https://www.gofundme.com/f/urban-forage-glass-repair-and-security-upgrades?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

Please email tesha@LongfellowNokomisMessenger.com to be added to this list.