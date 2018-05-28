Green Bee Juicery ready for summer with their organic juices

Posted on 28 May 2018 by calvin

Above: The Green Bee Juicery offers an impressive line of raw, cold-pressed, organic juices. (Photo by Margie O’Loughlin)

By MARGIE O’LOUGHLIN

The Green Bee Juicery is a tidy little storefront and production facility near the intersection of E. 46th St. and Bloomington Ave. Jointly owned by sisters Michaela Smith, Mallory and Melanie Madden, the Green Bee Juicery is on a mission to help people heal their minds and bodies—with juice.

According to the owners, “All of our recipes are crafted with a particular health focus in mind. Every single ingredient has a purpose. We are unabashed research nerds; if the science doesn’t support it, we don’t put an ingredient in our juice.”

Photo right: Employee (and cousin) Emily Myers said, “I’m lucky to be able to work in a place where everyone who walks through the door is interested in living a happier, healthier life.” (Photo by Margie O’Loughlin)

“Mallory, Melanie, and I ventured into buying Green Bee because we believe, we know, that food is medicine,” Smith said. “We’ve all experienced this firsthand. I felt it most acutely after I delivered my second child. Lying in bed after an unplanned c-section, I needed healing in a big way. Mallory came to visit with Green Bee juices in tow (the business was owned by someone else back then). I could feel the raw, live nutrients bringing much-needed life and energy back into my body. Fast forward two years, and we’re the proud, new owners of the Green Bee Juicery.”

Green Bee juices are made with a cold-pressed process that retains the highest levels of vital minerals and nutrients. One of the owners’ core beliefs is that juice should be made from the freshest, healthiest ingredients available. They purchase as much locally grown, organic produce as possible, supporting small farmers and their own sustainable business model.

The storefront display case contains several rows of rainbow-colored juices: 16-ounce ($10), 8-ounce ($6) and 2-ounce power-shots ($3). The most popular juice is called Turmeric Glow, described as “sunshine in a bottle.” It contains pineapple, carrot, orange, lemon, ginger, and turmeric. It’s loaded with vitamins A, C, and E, and the minerals magnesium, potassium, and zinc. These ingredients are known to be anti-inflammatory, pain relieving, and heart healthy.

Employee Emily Myers, said, “The cost is not high once you understand the value of the product. In our green juices, 3-5 pounds of greens go into making one 16-ounce bottle. That’s a lot of organic vegetables. We only keep our bottles on the shelf for five days, because nothing has been pasteurized or heat treated in any way. All of our bottles (except the 2-ounce size) can be returned for re-use, which is better for the environment than recycling.”

Another Green Bee favorite is the Power Greens juice. It’s made with kale, collard, and cucumber and is bursting with calcium, magnesium, iron, and potassium, as well as vitamins A, K, and C. This anti-oxidant powerhouse detoxifies the body and promotes cell regeneration. It has the properties of a good multi-vitamin and is so much more fun.

Not to be overlooked are the nut milks. “These high protein drinks are made by soaking cashews in water for softening,” Myers explained, “and then blending to the consistency of cream. We have vanilla with cinnamon and a wonderfully filling chocolate.”

For customers wanting to jump-start their health regimen, Green Bee offers two different whole body cleanses. The three-day holistic cleanse includes five 16 ounce juices (two of which are green), one nut milk and a power shot for each day. The bone broth cleanse is similar in length and numbers of bottles of broth provided.

The Green Bee Juicery, 1526 E. 46th St., is open Tues.-Fri. from 7am until 6pm, and Sat. from 8am until 2pm. Questions can be directed to orders@greenbeejuicery.com.