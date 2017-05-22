Hiawatha Lumber Grand Reopening planned June 10

Posted on 22 May 2017 by calvin

Hiawatha Lumber Company, 3233 E. 40th St., will be holding their Grand Reopening on Sat., June 10, 10am-2pm. There will be information on how to build your own raised garden bed, a chicken coop, a planter box, and more. There will also be a free raffle for all of these items. There will also be local contractors available to discuss your lumber projects! There will also be plenty of family fun at this community open house. BBQ lunch will be served courtesy of Everett’s Foods and The Herbivorious Butcher. A balloon entertainer will be on hand to create colorful fun as well as face painters to transform your little ones with their brushes. A bouncy castle will also be part of the fun donated by Castle Building and Remodeling. Hiawatha Lumber Company is located one block east of Hiawatha on 40th St.