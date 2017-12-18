Posted on 18 December 2017 by calvin

There will be an event held in Nokomis East to bring together area home-based business professionals on Tues., Jan. 16, at 6:30pm in the lower level event center of McDonald’s Liquors, 5010 34th Ave. S.

Nokomis East Business Association (NEBA) has announced an important initiative to identify and attract to membership the growing number of home-based professionals who live and work in the Nokomis East neighborhoods (Keewaydin, Wenonah, Minnehaha, Morris Park). NEBA believes it exists to serve, represent, and promote not only business professionals who operate out of commercial space but also those who work from their residences.

The January gathering will be coordinated by NEBA board members. Those who attend will be encouraged to share their thoughts surrounding how they envision a group of area home-based professionals may best serve all those involved. It is hoped there will be a spirited exchange of ideas, and that those present will take ownership of how they would like to see the group evolve within NEBA. If you work predominantly from home and are self-employed or work for others, you are welcome to attend.

The event will include a facilitated discussion surrounding five broad categories believed to be of concern to many home-based workers. Refreshments will be provided.

Preregistration is encouraged. To register or for additional information contact NEBA board member Bob Albrecht, 612-910-2272 or Bob@BobAlbrechtRealEstate.com.