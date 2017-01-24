Hook and Ladder quickly becoming metro’s concert destination

Posted on 24 January 2017 by calvin

There are a lot of fabulous concerts planned at the Hook and Ladder Theater Lounge in downtown Longfellow, 3010 Minnehaha Ave. All of these performances are for adults (21+). Tickets for all shows are available via Ticketfly. Some of the upcoming shows to watch:

“Dead of Winter” Featuring:

Jef Cierniak Triptet / The Jones Gang / and LazyLightning420

Fri., Jan. 27

Doors 7pm / Show 8:30pm

Advance $8 / Day of Show $10

Jef Cierniak Triptet – Jef’s performances contain mostly original material with a strong leaning on a variety of world rhythms and styles, accompanied by outstanding guitar work. He performs his blend of jam band, Latin, jazzy blues, and more with many of the areas top musicians, guaranteeing a memorable performance.

One of Jef’s highlights was having Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir show interest in his playing. This took him once again to the San Francisco area, where he spent 8 months working on music with Grateful Dead keyboardist Vince Welnick. He also played on 2 tours with Melvin Seals and JGB (Jerry Garcia Band).

The Jones Gang – Minneapolis’s Finest Grateful Dead Tribute Band! Their first show was in June,1996. Originally Stu Allen on Jerry, currently McGanahan Skjellyfetti (lead guitar and vocals); Jim Hinkley (rhythm guitar and vocals); Lee Leonard (bass and vocals); Leif Rasmussen (drums and spacial effects); John Wolfe (keyboards and vocals); and Ann Hicks (vocals).

LazyLightning420 – Erik Berry (Trampled By Turtles) is going back on the road with his new project LazyLightning420. Partnering with Duluth-based singer-songwriter Marc Gartman (Two Many Banjos, Glitteratti), Erik is exploring the songs and sounds of the Grateful Dead. Rather than simply performing their favorite Dead tunes, Gartman and Berry are performing entire Grateful Dead concerts, drawing historical set lists.

Danny B. Harvey & His Cats

Thur., Feb. 2

Doors 8pm / Show 9pm

Advance $7 / Day of Show $10

Enjoy a very special evening of vampire rockabilly and R&B royalty when Danny B. Harvey & His Cats take to the performance stage.

While Harvey is perhaps best known as the guitarist for the super group HeadCat (a band he formed with Lemmy from Motorhead and Slim Jim Phantom from Stray Cats), he was also a founding member of the original neo-rockabilly band The Rockats. Danny has also produced, recorded and performed with Wanda Jackson, Nancy Sinatra, Johnny Ramone, Lee Rocker, Levi Dexter and The Swing Cats.

Joining Danny on vocals is Annie Marie Lewis, the niece of Jerry Lee Lewis, daughter of Linda Gale Lewis, and cousin of Mickey Gilley. Annie Marie has the genealogy, the roots and the direct blood connection to the first family of Rock & Roll and has been opening shows with her mother for Uncle Jerry since she was a teenager.

Danny’s newest release with his band The 69 Cats features Jyrki 69, the singer from The 69 Eyes, along with Clem Burke from Blondie, and former Cramps bassist Chopper Franklin. Annie also has her own record due out this fall and will be joining uncle Jerry on stage for a pair of special shows at London’s Palladium and Glasgow’s Clyde Theater!

Freewheelin’ 1st Friday:

The Belfast Cowboys

Fri., Feb. 3

Doors 7:30pm / Show 8:30pm

Advance $6 / Day of Show $8

Nobool Presents is proud to announce the February edition of the Freewheelin’ First Friday series featuring a special show with The Belfast Cowboys.

The Belfast Cowboys have become one of Minnesota’s most popular bands, traveling only when their feet get itchy or the offer is too good to refuse. The band features several veterans of the Minneapolis music scene, including singer Terry Walsh and sax man Vic Volare. In April of 2015, the band released the full-length CD “The Upside to the Downslide,” which was featured in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune’s annual critic’s poll as one of the year’s best releases:

“Playing Van Morrison covers a few nights a week for the past decade made them into a thoroughbred-class band. Then singer/songwriter Terry Walsh cut loose his horn-addled ensemble to run through his own champion-breed originals, which make up half this album, including the Slim Dunlap-wry ‘Rock Band” and majestic soul-tugging epic “Looking for the Northern Lights.’” – Chris Riemenschneider, Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Cornbread Harris

Wed., Feb. 8 and Thur., Feb. 9

Doors 7pm / Show 8pm

The Hook & Ladder Theater will host a pair of very special performances by one of Minneapolis’ bonafide musical legends, Mr. James Samuel ‘Cornbread’ Harris Sr., on Feb. 8 and 9 (doors at 7pm; show at 8pm). This is an adult (21+) show.

This pair of special shows, complete with a bevy of special guests, is being recorded for his new live album, “An Intimate Evening with Cornbread, Live@The Hook,” which is scheduled for release Apr. 23, Mr. Harris’ 90th birthday.

Born in 1927, James Samuel ‘Cornbread’ Harris Sr. has certainly seen a great deal in his life. Orphaned at the age of three, Harris arrived in Minnesota at the age of 12 after bouncing around foster families to eventually live with his grandparents. In addition to his life in music and the church, Harris worked for American Hoist & Derrick for 25 years.

As a pianist, a singer and a songwriter, Harris was recently recognized with a Sally Award in 2014, a Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame Legend Award in 2012 and his appearance on Minnesota’s very first Rock & Roll record, Augie Garcia’s 1955 hit “Hi-Yo Silver,” and subsequently sharing the stage with Elvis, speaks for itself.

Tickets for each live recording show are limited.

Freakers’ Ball 2017

White Iron Band / Kung Fu Hippies / Willie Waldman & Friends

Sat., Feb. 18

Doors 7pm / Show 8pm

Advance $12 / Day of Show $15

The White Iron Band is a high-energy renegade American roots band specializing in footstompin’, forget-what-troubles-ya music.

Psychedelic rock band Kung Fu Hippies formed in Minneapolis in 2001 and tours regularly through the five-state area. The band mixes “jammy” versions of classics by the likes of the Grateful Dead, Santana, Traffic, and others with great original songs written by members of the band.

For Willie Waldman every gig is like a band debut. With one important exception: every member is not only talented but vastly experienced. The band is ever-changing as Waldman pulls noted musicians from all styles and geographical locations to play free form music created on the spot.

Dead Larry /Apollo Cobra / The Floating Perspectives

Sat., Feb. 21

Doors 8pm / Show 9pm

Advance $10 / Day of Show $12

An evening with psychedelic funk pop band Dead Larry, Apollo Cobra, and The Floating Perspectives is planned Sat., Feb. 11, at the new Hook & Ladder Theater and Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave. The doors for this show, for adults over 21, open at 8pm with the show starting at 9pm.

Dead Larry’s powerful blend of high energy rock, dance, and funk shakes the foundation of modern music. From rock-driven sea shanties to pulsating dance beats. From Beatle-esque harmonies to spine chilling screams. From shake-yo-booty funk jams to orchestral themes of space and time travel.

The band was formed in a basement in high school, and after nearly 10 years of writing, touring, and chasing the dream Dead Larry has a grown to be one of the most prominent independent rock bands coming out of the Midwest.

Tickets ($10 advance; $12 day of the show) are available via Ticketfly. More info can be found at http://thehookmpls.com/event/dead-larry.

Prohibition Swing Night

Sat., Mar. 11

Doors 8pm

Swing Lessons 8:30pm

Advance $10 / Day of Show $12

Nobool Presents is proud to announce an evening of Prohibition-era swing and Gypsy Jazz with Mississippi Hot Club and The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League. The venue is a positive space for both swing dancing and toe tapping. Free swing dance lessons will be available at 8:30. Era costumes and clothing is encouraged.

Mississippi Hot Club represents the traditional hot club ensemble two la pompe rhythm guitars, upright bass, and the lively improvisation of a solo guitar and violin.

Staying true to the 1930s hot club sound, MHC also expands the scope of gypsy jazz with a healthy spread of modern twists. During a live set, you can expect them to play everything from romantic ballads to European folk music to American jazz to Nintendo anthems and science fiction themes. This troupe is sure to get you swinging with their virtuosic style and expert arrangements.

Drawing their influence from almost a century of American music, The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League combines elegant composition, raucous enthusiasm, and virtuosic playing to provide the perfect ambiance for any social event, from comfortable dive bars to chic

weddings.