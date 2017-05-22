If there is no Hiawatha Golf Course, what do residents want there?

Posted on 22 May 2017 by calvin

The Park Board continues to evaluate whether it will keep the golf course running. Exercise prompts residents to consider the sorts of amenities they would support at Hiawatha Golf Course if the pumps are shut off.

By TESHA M. CHRISTENSEN

If Hiawatha Golf Course doesn’t remain a golf course, what would residents like to see on the land?

That was the question posed during a community meeting at Nokomis Recreation Center on Apr. 20.

In general, attendees supported natural areas and active, multi-generational uses that aren’t found in nearby parks. Many supported the continuation of golf in some form, whether it be a top golf-style driving range, nine-hole golf course or three-hole learning center.

Because of the size residents support a multi-use area that encourages recreation and exercise, while factoring in environmental impacts. Some named cross-country ski trails, a bike park, archery range, ropes and skills course, and open space as positive amenities for the area.

“This is a huge property, and it should be used for things that need a big area. Small activities can be housed at any park. Golf needs a large space, and as much of the property needs to be devoted to golf. Agriculture can take place at distributed park sites and does not need to be housed at the golf course,” wrote one person who left a comment card.

Photo right: Attendees at an April community meeting regarding the Hiawatha Golf Course were asked to share their opinions on what they’d like to see at the golf course property if the pumps were shut off. They were encouraged to consider how the uses benefit immediate neighbors and park users, as well as what it offered the Nokomis-Hiawatha regional park community. (Photo by Tesha M. Christensen)

However, some did express support for urban agriculture at the property, as well as pollinator gardens, a beekeeping space, deep winter greenhouses, and prairie/wetland restoration.

“What an incredible opportunity we have to create/restore something unique for all generations to follow, for the nonhuman creatures and systems that depend upon this space. Let’s take advantage of this opportunity to restore our little section of the planet,” wrote one person.

Others discussed how important it was to have a trail that went around the entire lake, and how other amenities such as an amphibian education trail, fitness trail, viewing platforms and public art could be worked into that.

“We really want a trail all the way around the lake,” wrote one resident. “It would be great to have it be ADA accessible with fitness trail elements. A climbing wall, ropes and skills course, and a nature playground would be really nice to have. They are very popular with parents and children. There is no other bike/BMX trail/park around.”

Another wrote, “The golf course as it exists now is antithetical to other uses—especially cross-country ski trails, sledding, and hiking (during golf season). If the solution includes golf, the golf uses must be friendly to, and share the park well with, other uses.”

There were those who supported an outdoor gathering space, brewpub or restaurant, food truck area, and event space, and others who pushed for more passive uses and a quieter park.

All of the comments, ideas and possible layouts left by attendees can be viewed on the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board (MPRB) project page.

Golf still an option

MPRB continues to move ahead on evaluating options for the Hiawatha Golf Course, with plans to pinpoint a direction by July 2017.

MPRB Assistant Superintendent of Planning Michael Schroeder explained that if the annual pumping of 242 million gallons of groundwater and 66 million gallons of stormwater continues, there will be no change at the golf course.

“If we’re told to stop pumping, something else needs to happen at the property,” said Schroeder, which prompted the Apr. 20 exercise.

The volume of water being pumped from Hiawatha Golf Course is far greater than allowed by a permit issued by the DNR in 1993 for 36.5 million gallons. About 105 million gallons a year are being pumped in a little circle, seeping from the ponds into Lake Hiawatha and back into the ponds.

MPRB is also factoring in whether nearby residences need the pumping to continue to avoid flooding in their basements, and how to capture trash from the watershed before it enters Lake Hiawatha, Schroeder said.

“Could we lower the lake?” asked Schroeder. He answered, “Technically, we could do it. But we can solve most of the problems using other less expensive solutions.”

What’s next?

Since the last public meeting, staff and consultants have further evaluated options for water management and use of the Hiawatha Golf Course property. The range of options has been narrowed to two directions—one that maintains the current volume of pumping and retains the 18-hole golf course, and one that reduces the volume of pumping while introducing other recreation activities to the property. Potential activities in a reduced pumping scenario draw upon input offered by participants at the April 20 meeting.

The DNR supports the option that reduces the pumping by 70% and closes the golf course.

A more detailed description of each option, including ecological, recreational, economic, and other factors, was shared at a public meeting on May 18 (which missed the June Messenger deadline and will appear in the next edition).