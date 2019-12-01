In Our Community Events December 2019

Posted on 01 December 2019 by Tesha Christensen

Anxiety Support Group

NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) sponsors free support groups for persons with anxiety disorders. An Open Door Anxiety and Panic support group meets in St. Paul from 6:30 to 8 p.m., on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 700 Snelling Ave. S., in Room 108. For information call Les at 612-229-1863 or NAMI at 651-645-2948.

Hook Holiday Market

Check out the the Hook & Ladder Holiday Market on Saturday, Nov. 30. Featuring 20+ local artists with hand-made books, fine art, prints, greeting cards, jewelry, stickers, glass, magnets, rock posters and more! From 12-6 p.m., there will be food, family/kids actives, music and more.

Annual tree lighting

Santa will be at Oxendale’s Market from 4-6 p.m. to kick off the Christmas season with the annual tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 30, Small Business Saturday.

SENA winter market crawl Dec. 1

West of the Rail Business Association and Standish Ericsson Neighborhood Association are pulling out the stops and holding a progressive holiday market in the neighborhood. Shopping this event supports over 60 small business, artisans, artist, makers, authors and entrepreneurs. Pick up a passport at any host location and get it stamped by vendors for a chance to win one of two gift baskets of goodies from each participating business. Drawing at Venn Brewing, 4:30 p.m.

Toys for Tats

Bring in and donate a new toy worth $30 or more with a reciept and you get a tattoo from a sheet of pre-drawn tattoo designs at Nokomis Tattoo on Dec. 3. Five tattoo artists participating.

Winter makers market Dec. 8

Venn Brewing and West of the Rail Business Association (a program of SENA) are co-hosting a winter makers market on Sunday Dec. 8 from noon to 4 p.m. at Venn. Interested makers please email Candace@standish-ericsson.org asap as space if filling up quickly.

‘Life and Adventures of Santa Claus’

Classics Lost ‘n’ Found Theater Company is pleased to announce its 2019 holiday production, “The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus” by L. Frank Baum. Adapted and directed by Steven LaVigne, the production will be performed Dec. 6, 7, 13 and 14 at 7 p.m., with a matinee on Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. The performances will be at Lake Nokomis Presbyterian Church on 17th Ave. and 46th St. in South Minneapolis, two blocks off Bloomington Ave.

LBA Holiday Luncheon

Attend the Longfellow Business Assocation Holiday Luncheon on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is being hosted by Michael and Donna Meyer at Squirrel Haus Arts (3450 Snelling Ave.) and lunch will be catered by Habernero Tacos. A short program will include 2019 year-end highlights and a look forward into 2020.

‘The Devil & Daniel Johnston’ film viewing

Sound Unseen is proud to present a special screening of the 2005 award winning documentary, “The Devil & Daniel Johnston” on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Trylon Cinema, 2820 E. 33rd St. Daniel Johnston was an American singer-songwriter and visual artist regarded as a significant figure in outsider, lo-fi, and alternative music scenes.

Peace Posada set

The community is invited to join the We Come Bearing Peace Posada – the journey of Mary and Joseph seeking shelter – in a bilingual, multi-sensory procession of prayer and solidarity organized by a consortium of churches and neighborhood groups. The procession takes place on Sunday, Dec. 15. Beginning at 3 p.m., participants will gather at Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis (3400 15 Ave. S.) and will leave the Park Center at 4 p.m., traveling one mile to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, located at 2742 15th Ave. S. At the church, the journey ends with a bonfire, food, music, and a living Nativity.

Holiday celebration for seniors Dec. 17

Join Longfellow/Seward Healthy Seniors and Minneapolis Community Education for our annual Holiday Celebration for Seniors on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2730 E. 31st Street, Minneapolis. Enjoy live music, lunch and door prizes! The event will be held in the basement gymnasium and doors will open around 10 a.m. The event will last till noon or later. All seniors/elders who live in the greater Longfellow and Seward neighborhoods are welcome to attend this free event. (However, a suggested donation of $2 is appreciated.) Pre-registration is not required. Call Longfellow/Seward Healthy Seniors at 612-729-5799 for more information.

Iglesia Piedra Viva’s La Posada Dec. 21

Epworth UMC is the host location for La Posada on Saturday, Dec. 21. Las Posadas commemorate the journey that Mary and Joseph made from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of a safe refuge where Mary could give birth to the baby Jesus. Iglesia Piedra Viva (Living Stone Church) is a Spanish-speaking UMC church plant pastored by Rev. Jesus Pruiasca Ruiz. On Dec. 22, watch “Behind the Pageant” 10:30 a.m. Hear the Christmas story told in a new way by children and adults of Epworth in a humorous play about what happens backstage at a Christmas pageant rehearsal. Epworth United Methodist Church is located at 3207 37th Ave. S.

Elder Voices meets

Elder Voices (Telling Our Stories) will meet the fourth Friday of December (12/27) at Turtle Bread Company, 4205-34th St. from 10-11:30 a.m. There will time for people to tell or update their elder stories, the challenges and joys of elderhood. There will be an ongoing report from the Social Security Forum featuring Nancy Altman as well as people’s Medicare Open Enrollment experiences.