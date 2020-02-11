In Our Community Feb 2020

Posted on 11 February 2020 by Tesha Christensen

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Refuse: rethinking waste at Feb. 3 event

Curious to know where your recycling goes once the city hauls it away? Interested in learning more about zero-waste strategies? Not sure where to take your gear when it needs to be fixed? Join us at Matthews Park Recreation Center on Monday, Feb. 3 from 6-8 p.m. for an interactive, informational event to find out the answers to these questions and more. Featuring guest speakers:

• Kellie Kish, Recycling Coordinator with the City of Minneapolis

• Kate Marnach, Tare Market

• Nancy Ford, Repair Lair

This event is co-sponsored by the Longfellow Community Council’s Environment and River Gorge Committee and the Seward Neighborhood Group’s Environment Committee.

State sets Ford Area C dumpsite public meeting for Feb. 20

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has set the date for a public meeting on the Ford Area C riverfront dumpsite: Thursday, Feb. 20, 6-8 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 700 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul.

As reported in the November 2019 Messenger, the dumpsite is buried in the bluff across from Minnehaha Falls Park trails and dog park, and visible from the Veterans Hospital in Minneapolis.

On the St. Paul side, the dumpsite bluff section is just north of and adjacent to Hidden Falls Park, and south of the Ford bridge and long-closed steam plant.

While appearing normal from a distance, concrete chunks, rebar and other construction debris are visible in this off-limits but frequently trespassed area.

Such “filler” and rubble – dumped over the bluff from the mid-’60s to the early ’80s – covers barrels of industrial waste and liquid solvents.

Ford dumped industrial waste and solvents over the bluff from roughly 1945 to 1966. According to the MPCA, the company disposed of paint sludge and solvents. But precisely what was dumped or in what quantities remains unknown.

With the cleanup of Ford’s larger blufftop parcels complete, and their redevelopment into 3,800 housing units plus office and retail spaces given the green light, attention is now turning to the river or dumpsite parcel. (While the blufftop sections were originally Areas A and B, Ford’s riverfront property was known as Area C.)

Capitol Region Watershed District and Friends of the Mississippi River have been advocating for additional monitoring of the ground and surface water. The state has agreed to install additional wells and is exploring the feasibility of various cleanup options. The public is invited to learn more at the Feb. 20 meeting.

Art inspired by music

Welcome writers! Bring your written draft material to a weekly writers meeting. “We are a group of experienced writers who provide constructive feedback and support to fellow community wordsmiths,” explain organizer Jim Collette. “Whatever you write — fiction, poetry, memoir, history, essays — join us to sharpen your skills and fine-tune your work.” The writers group meets at Merriam Park Library, Marshall and Fairview avenues in St. Paul, every Thursday, 10:30-noon. Call 651-442-3544 for more information.

Elder Voices meets

Elder Voices (Telling Our Stories) will meet the fourth Friday of February (2/28). Elder Voices meets at Turtle Bread Company, 4205-34th St. at the corner of 42nd Ave. and 34th Street from 10-11:30 a.m. There will be time for people to tell or update their elder stories, the challenges and joys of elderhood. There will be a review of last months stories. There will be a discussion about participation in the 2020 Census.

Restorative Justice Fundraiser Feb. 15

The 10th annual Restorative Justice Fundraiser is set for Saturday, Feb. 15, 5-7:30 p.m. at The Hook and Ladder (3010 Minnehaha Ave.). It’s a night of wine, beer, and spirits tasting in support of Seward Longfellow Restorative Justice.Tickets now on sale at Zipps and Eventbrite for $25 or $30 at door. Enjoy jazz by Joel Shapira, delicious food from local restaurants, a silent auction, and dozens of samples of beer, wine, and spirits.

Intergenerational story time at Vet’s Home

February Baby/ Toddler Intergenerational Story Hour & Play Time at the Minnesota Veterans Home is Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Veterans read books and sing songs (with a ukulele player) for 1/2 an hour followed by 1/2 hour play/ craft time, all led by a recreation therapist. This is free and open to the public, and held monthly. Children of all ages are welcome, just know the songs and books are geared to little ones. The Minnesota Veterans Home is at 5101 Minnehaha Ave S. and the program is in the Building 19 Community Room. The facility is a nursing home within Minnehaha Falls Park. Contact Erin, erin.betlock@state.mn.us / 612 548 5751, to RSVP or with any questions.

Auditions planned

Classics Lost ‘n’ Found Theater Company, a community theater in south Minneapolis, has announced auditions for its spring 2020 production of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” Auditions will be held at Faith Mennonite Church (2720 E 22nd St.) on Monday, March 2 at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, March 4 at 7p.m. The cast will need seven men and seven women, ranging in age from 15-70, with 4 of them in the 20-40 age range, and technical staff. This in a non-union, non-paying production. For more information, contact Noreen Brandt at 612-724-4539 or email classicslostandfound@gmail.com.

Veggies classes set

The Veggie Basics class offered by Transition Longfellow runs for 4 Saturdays in April: April 4, April 11, April 18 and April 25 from 10 11:30 a.m., in the community room at Gandhi Mahal (3009 27th Ave So.). It is taught by various Hennepin County master gardeners. Cost for the entire series is $10. Beverages will be served. For questions about class content, email reierson.deb@gmailcom. For questions about registration or payment, email boyleaj3@gmail.com.

Learning garden tour

One of Minnesota’s most anticipated summer gardening events – the 2020 Hennepin County Master Gardener Learning Garden Tour being held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This self-guided tour includes nine gardens from Prospect Park to Edina and into Linden Hills. The variety of gardens on this year’s annual tour offer many learning opportunities. They include eight home gardens designed and tended by Master Gardener volunteers, as well as one Community Garden. At each garden you’ll meet Master Gardeners who garden not only for their enjoyment, but to contribute to the health of our local ecosystem. Buy tickets and learn more at www.hennepinmastergardeners.org.

LoLa’s Winter Fine Art Exhibition offers tasting menu of works

The League of Longfellow Artists (LoLa) welcomes everyone to the third annual Winter Fine Art Exhibition at Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave. in Longfellow, Feb. 22–23 and Feb. 29–Mar. 1.

Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments and music at the opening, Feb. 22, 5–7 p.m., during which a DJ from Solsta Records will spin vintage vinyl. Libations at the reception include wine, beer, and nonalcoholic beverages, and the table will be spread with an array of sweet and savory snacks. Gallery hours are noon to 5 each day. All events are free, family friendly, and open to the public.

It’s a local art tasting menu because artists select just one or two pieces to showcase at this event, ensuring room for all the LoLa artists who want to exhibit their work together in one spot. See what these Longfellow artists have been up to and make note of those you may want to visit during this year’s LoLa Art Crawl, Sept. 19–20.

Artwork will be for sale at the discretion of the artists, who set their prices and receive all proceeds from any sales. Exhibited works span a wide variety of media and styles, including paintings (oil, acrylic, watercolor) on canvas, board, and paper, photographs on paper and metal, printmaking, mixed media, mosaics, and sculpture.