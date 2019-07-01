In Our Community

Posted on 01 July 2019 by Tesha Christensen

Celebrate 4th of July

Celebrate Independence Day at Minneapolis Parks. The Red White & Boom 5K TC Half Marathon, at Father Hennepin Bluff Park, 6:30 a.m. Tangletown 4th of July Celebration for all ages at Fuller Park, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (9:30 a.m. parade assembly). Red, White and Boom! at the Downtown Minneapolis Riverfront, 6-10 p.m. Other upcoming events: Wednesday, July 10, Ice Cream Social and Movie in the Park at Hiawatha School Park, 7:30-9 p.m. (movie begins at dusk). Thursday, July 11, Morris & Keewaydin Summer Festival and Movie in the Park at Keewaydin Park, 6-8:30 p.m. (movie “Bumblebee” begins at dusk).

Roots and Kindship

Attend a community gathering to revitalize relationships with Mother Earth and each other on June 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m. outside Nokomis Recreation Center. (In case of rain, event will be held inside.) Wisdom Dances, directed by Emily Jarrett Hughes, share the collective joy of traditional songs and dances as tools for healing. Through dance they connect with their European roots and explore ways to live in right relationship in Minnesota. Respond to Lyla June’s invitation to co-create “a story of how humanity fell in love with itself and our Mother Earth once again.” Bring a blanket or your own chair. ASL Interpreted. Accessible seating available.

Elder Voices meets

Elder Voices will meet Friday, June 28 and Friday, July 26, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Elder Voices meets at Turtle Bread Company, 4205 34th St. at the corner of 42nd Ave. and 34th St. There will be time for people to tell or update their Elder Stories. There will be a report from the housing work group of the Minneapolis Regional Retirees Council (AFL-CIO).

Longfellow Garden Tour July 10

Longfellow Garden Club invites people to tour four beautiful gardens on Wednesday, July 10, 6:30 p.m. The tour is free and open to everyone. Pick up map between 5:45-6:30 p.m. on the big rock by Epworth United Methodist Church, 3207 37th Ave. S. Each garden on the tour is unique and highlights how to make the most of a small yard. One garden includes fallen logs and rocks sculptures that display unique patterns and textures. “The berms and hollows might just make you think you’ve fallen into wonderland. Find inspiration for your garden and enjoy a beautiful evening!” say planners.

Seward Summer Walks begin

Seward Summer Walks begin on Wednesday, July 10, 7 p.m. at Matthews Park. Come ready to share your oral histories. July 17 – meet at 2300-33rd Ave. to learn about the history of Birchwood Cafe. July 24 – Explore the lost commercial strip and heart of Seward’s main business area; meet at 2715/2717 E. 25th St. July 31– Meet outside the main entrance to Flour City Ornamental Iron, 2637 27th Ave. to learn about the theme of “Making changes thru protest, agitation, and conflict.”

Seward Redesign celebrates 50 years

Seward Redesign will commemorate 50 years of community real estate and economic development in Seward and Longfellow with a commumnity wealth building summit and celebration on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. The Summit will feature an afternoon keynote address by Chicago-based Pete Saunders, with a series of panels, workshops and tours earlier in the day. More at https://redesigninc.org/.

Free games, treats

Minnehaha Senior Living, an assisted living facility along with Providence Place Care Center, will host a community event for National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 4-7 p.m. at 3733 23rd Ave. S. There will be free games, music, free frozen treats, and drawings for Twins prizes.

Epworth kids events

Epworth UMC (3207 37th Ave. S., Minneapolis) will host Weed & Water every Wednesday through Aug. 7, 9:30 – 11 a.m. for kids 0 to 8 and their caring adult. Each free session will include a story, craft, games and a snack. Vacation Bible School is set for Aug. 12-16, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for children ages 5-11. Don’t miss this action-packed week, where kids will explore the entire faith story, from the Garden of Eden to the New Jerusalem. Learn more about God’s creation through stories, crafts, games, science and music. Each day will also include lunch. Information at https://epworthmpls.org/vbs./

ASL, beer and Bible

Epworth UMC hosts Beer & Bible on Wednesday, July 10, 6:30-8 p.m. at Merlin’s Rest for thosenew to the Bible, new to beer, or well-versed in both. Enjoy great discussion and fellowship —beer is optional. Free American Sign Language classes are offered every Sunday through Aug. 18, 12-2 p.m., Epworth UMC (3207 37th Ave S, Minneapolis.) taught by Epworth member Shirley. Email epworthechoes@gmail.com.

Transition picnic

Join Transition Longfellow for a potluck picnic get together in Longfellow Park (34th St. and 36th Ave. S.) on Saturday, June 29 from noon-2 p.m. All are welcome to attend, whether or not you live in the neighborhood or have attended other Transition Longfellow events. Play various lawn games such as Frisbee, soccer, ladder golf, Bocce ball and lawn Yahtzee. Plus there’s a wading pool and playground at the park.

Puppet Festival

Puppeteers from near and far will attend the National Puppetry Festival July 16-21 in Minnesota. Most performances and activities take place at the University of Minnesota’s Rarig Center, 330 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis. The free Puppets + Community Day takes place on the West Bank Plaza. Tickets ($15 individual or $20 for adult/child pair) are available at https://www.puppeteers.org/national-puppetry-festival-2019/public-performances/. The Wednesday, July 17, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. show, Cellula, features Z Puppets Rosenschnoz (4054 Chicago Ave. S.).

Rising artist show

Minneapolis artists Nana Aforo and Angela Divine Knox are exhibiting work at Urban Forage Winery and Cider House at 3016 E. Lake St. through Labor Day. The exhibition is a combination of Knox’s photo montages made from a combination of film and digital images to create what she calls “photographic cubism,” and Aforo’s expressive and colorful paintings which fill the room with energy and emotion. “Minneapolis does a great job of showcasing local music, but I think we could do a better job of showcasing local visual artists,” said Urban Forage co-owner Jeff Zeitler. “There’s a lot of talent here and we hope to do a better job of getting it out in front of the community here in South Minneapolis.”

Hook & Ladder shows

New Orleans’ favorite sons, The Iguanas, bring the diverse sounds of their hometown’s fusion of Blues, Latin, Zydeco, Cajun, Tex-Mex and Roots Rock to the Hook & Ladder on Wednesday, July 10, 8 p.m.

The Hook & Ladder is proud to welcome Metal Threat’s, an Utter Death Metal Caravan: The Chasm with Cruciamentum(UK) – English Death Metal from the United Kingdom, Infernal Conjuration (MX) Death Metal from Tijuana, Mexico, and Coffinrot (MN) Death Metal from Minnesota for a musically deadly evening, not to be missed on Monday, July 8, 8 p.m.

Minnesota-based singer-songwriter, Joe Carey has been making rock and roll noise for over three decades – often splitting his time between bands and his solo work. His impact on the Twin Cities rock and indie-alternative music scenes is immeasurable. Catch his show with special guests, Martin Devaney, Jessica Carey and Scottie Devlin on Thursday, July 18.

Hear Kevin Gordon with special guest, James Loney, on Friday, July 19, 8:30 p.m. Gordon’s songs have been recorded by Keith Richards, Irma Thomas, Levon Helm, Hard Working Americans, and others.

Seth Walker with special guest, Scottie Miller, will perform on Friday, Aug. 2, 8:30 p.m. Seth Walker has become widely recognized as one of the most revered modern roots artists in the country. With a respect traditional styles, coupled with an appreciation of contemporary songwriting, Seth incorporates a range of artistry with warmth and grace.

Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound whos is set for Friday, Aug. 9, 8:30 p.m., at The Hook & Ladder in Minneapolis. Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound brings forth a funky, lyrically charged, musically explosive, rhythmic groove. Taking cues from the dance bands of western Louisiana—and his native Midwest—the streets (and 45’s) of New Orleans, and the touring African and Caribbean Soul, Funk & Blues combos of his youth, bandleader Paul Cebar, arranges a masterful synthesist of rhythmic fusion.

Submit your news

If you are an organization located in the Longfellow Nokomis Messenger delivery area, you can submit your event, special program, or noteworthy news to us for consideration. Submit your item by email to news@longfellownokomismessenger.com. The deadline for the next issue is Monday, July 15 for the July 25 issue.