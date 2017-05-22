Join your Muslim neighbors for a meal during Ramadan

Posted on 22 May 2017 by calvin

By MARGIE O’LOUGHLIN

Ramadan is an Islamic holy month of the lunar calendar during which Muslims don’t eat or drink between sunrise and sunset. This year the month of Ramadan falls between May 26 and June 24. Each night, the breaking of the daily fast is celebrated with a meal called an iftar.

Taking Heart is a program of the Minnesota Council of Churches. Through a longstanding partnership with the Muslim American Society of Minnesota, Taking Heart sponsors a series of iftars with Islamic community centers and mosques in which non-Muslims are welcome to join in an evening meal and conversation. Last year, more than 800 non-Muslims attended iftars throughout the state.

Photo right: Some Muslims don’t shake hands with members of the opposite sex. When introduced, smile and offer your name rather than your hand. (Photo by Taking Heart)

Reverend Cynthia Bronson Sweigert is the organizer for Taking Heart. “We have more than 20 sites sponsoring iftars already,” she said, “and there will be more coming. Our reach is growing beyond the metro area to include Rochester, St. Peter, Mankato, Winona, and Duluth. The purpose of our partnership is to bring people in whose contact with the Muslim community has been minimal.”

“Guests should be prepared to have their assumptions challenged,” Sweigert continued. “I’ve been doing interfaith work for years, and sometimes I’m still surprised.”

Abdullahi Farah (photo left, photo by Margie O’Loughlin), Executive Director of the Abubakar Asiddiq Islamic Center, agreed. “There are a lot of misconceptions about Muslims flying around out there,” he said. “We’re happy about the iftars, happy that people who are not Muslim wish to learn more about our culture and beliefs. We’ll be hosting an iftar for the second year on June 14.”

Farah explained that the Islamic Center, 2824 13th Ave. S., came into existence in 1998—when the first wave of Somali immigration to Minnesota began. As an Islamic Center, they offer a prayer space and many opportunities for cultural enrichment. Their weekend school serves more than 1,000 students monthly (ages 6-20) with Somali language and culture classes. Farah said, “We want our center to be available to other groups in the community too. We recently hosted a gathering called Neighborhoods 2020, attended by Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges, diverse community members from our neighborhood and three others that are adjacent. We all have common interests and face common problems. We are stronger together.”

There are more than 150,000 Muslims living in Minnesota, and they represent different races, nationalities, and cultures. Their common observances are upholding the five pillars of Islam: daily prayer; devotion to one God (Allah); fasting during Ramadan; contributing generously to charity; and undertaking a holy pilgrimage.

Each iftar will include a short presentation about Ramadan. The fast will then be broken with a snack of dates and water. Muslims pray five times daily, and the final prayer of the day is called the sunset prayer. Iftar guests are welcome to observe the sunset prayer in the prayer room. Be sure to remove shoes, and stand or sit quietly in the back of the prayer room. Women who choose to observe the sunset prayer should wear a head scarf.

After prayer, participants return to the gathering space to share in the iftar: a substantial, home-made meal of traditional foods.

Photo right: All guests to an iftar should dress modestly, making sure that shoulders, upper arms, and knees are covered. (Photo by Taking Heart)

Sweigert concluded, “We send out a pre-survey to people when they register for a Taking Heart Iftar, asking why they want to attend. The responses used to be more about curiosity. Lately, the responses have been more about solidarity and becoming allies.”

To register for a Taking Heart Iftar, go to www.mnchurches.org, and follow the prompts in the top right corner. Contact Reverend Sweigert, Taking Heart Organizer, at 412-638-0680 with any questions. There are several sites convenient to Longfellow and East Nokomis and there is no cost to participate.