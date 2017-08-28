Lake + Minnehaha Open Streets was a beautiful day

Posted on 28 August 2017 by calvin

Photos by MARGIE O’LOUGHLIN

Photo above: This year’s Lake + Minnehaha Open Streets event appeared to go off without a hitch. A pleasant day without heat warnings; good crowds in attendance; and a welcome return of the newly upgraded and repurposed Minnehaha Ave. to the event route. Open Streets Minneapolis brings together community groups and local businesses to temporarily close major thoroughfares to car traffic, and opens them up for people walking, biking, skating, and playing. This community event is in its sixth year and is co-sponsored by the City of Minneapolis.

Photo left: The Minnehaha Scoop did a brisk day of business in their newly opened store front at 3352 Minnehaha Ave.

Photo right: More than a street festival, Open Streets Minneapolis gives residents a chance to explore their neighborhood and local businesses in a safe, fun, and family-friendly way. It encourages the use of active transportation and healthy living, and has a goal of giving residents an opportunity to rethink our streets as public space.

Photo left: Andrew Amaya used the opportunity to fundraise money for camp the old fashioned way–with a bake sale.

Photo right: Ginny Jordan was one of several volunteers from Holy Trinity Lutheran Church handing out free corn to people passing by. She explained, “Wheatfield Hills Organics of Durand, WI donated 1,000+ ears of fresh, organic corn. We asked for corn because Trinity has had ‘an ear’ to the neighborhood for 113 years.”

Photo left: Members of the Tapestry Folk Dance Center, 3748 Minnehaha Ave., held a contra dance in the street outside their dance space. As with all of Tapestry’s dance events, this one was open to the public, and no experience was needed.



Photo right: Lisa Cronin-Hennessy is the owner and teacher of River Song Montessori, 3244 34th Ave. S., which holds classes in Longfellow’s Christ Lutheran Church. The preschool serves children ages 33 months-six years with both half and full day programs.

Photo left: Zachary Drew offered rides up and down Minnehaha Ave. in cushioned comfort. Drew is a founding member of Dance Church, which meets at Tapestry Folk Dance Center each Sunday from 11am-1pm.