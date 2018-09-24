Largest ever 10th Annual LoLa 2018 Art Crawl was sizzling hot

Posted on 24 September 2018 by calvin

Article and photos by MARGIE O’LOUGHLIN

The League of Longfellow Artists (LoLa) had its tenth annual art crawl on what felt like the two sultriest days of summer: Sept. 15-16. More than 130 artists exhibited their work in 62 different locations throughout the Longfellow neighborhood.

Photo right: Brendon Farley opened his home for the LoLa Art Crawl and covered the walls with his acrylic and oil paintings. He starts every canvas by painting it with a red “ground,” then works in such a way that the red is revealed along the contour lines. Farley said, “Everything I paint is from the neighborhood. I ride my bike around, and take pictures of things that interest me; then I work from the photos to make my paintings.”

The self-guided LoLa Art Crawl is always free and allows visitors to shop for locally created, fine art and crafts at their own pace. Meeting artists face-to-face in their homes, yards, or studios is a different experience from going to a crowded art fair or store.

Visitors come by bike, on foot, car, bus, and train. Most appear to use the smartly designed, readily available map guides. But it’s also fun to just wander the neighborhood looking for the familiar, yellow and pink artist-site signs.

Photo left: Kat Bernhoft uses mosaic to make durable, colorful bird baths and table tops. A fourth-year participant in LoLa, she said, “I have another full-time job, but mosaic making is my therapy.”

LoLa started in the summer of 2009 as a grassroots effort on a much smaller scale than it is now. Longfellow artists Bob Schmitt, Anita White, and Shirley Neilson had a brainstorming session, and thought, “Why not put on an art crawl?” Fast forward a decade, and LoLa is not only a flourishing nonprofit organization—it’s become an emblematic neighborhood event that people really look forward to.

A wide variety of arts and crafts are exhibited each year, including printmaking, jewelry, fiber, photography, glass, painting, clay, sculpture, woodworking, and mixed media.

Photo right: Neighbor Steve Gagner specializes in laser cut and 3D printed art, jewelry, and functional woodworking.

LoLa has grown into “the biggest little neighborhood art crawl in Minnesota.” The un-juried show is meant to be a gateway into exhibiting art for new artists, as well as a dependable showcase for established artists. The event received broad support from neighborhood businesses and organizations again this year. For more information on future events, contact longfellowartists@gmail.com.