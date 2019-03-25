Launch Party thrown for youth-designed coloring book

Posted on 25 March 2019 by calvin

A launch party for “Color Me Courageous,” a coloring book that highlights some of the most beloved Twin Cities landmarks and locations, was held Mar. 9. The book was created by Minneapolis youth in support of courageous heARTS (2235 E. 38th St.)—a youth-led nonprofit art studio fueled by the transformative power of art.

Photo right: Youth artists displayed their work in the Show and Sell Spot. (Photo by Katie Korpe)

Guests had the opportunity to connect with contributing artists, some of whom sold their work. There also were coloring books for sale, collaborative coloring activities, and a raffle to benefit courageous heARTS programs.

The coloring book, which they hope to be an annual project, promotes the unique talents and perspectives of their teen artists. All artwork for the book was hand-drawn, and they even included a special spot for you to create your own masterpiece.

Photo left: Another guest adding her mark to the Spoonbridge and Cherry design featured in Color Me Courageous by artist Annika Clift, age 11. (Photo by Katie Korpe)

This year’s edition highlights some of everyone’s favorite Twin Cities locations, including Riverview Theater, Bde Maka Ska, Guthrie Theater, Como Zoo Conservatory, Foshay Tower, First Avenue, and more.

Photo right: A stack of coloring books is ready to go in Creative Care Kits for children at Ronald McDonald House. When courageous heARTS receives a $20 donation, we donate a coloring book to one of three selected organizations: Ronald McDonald House, Perspectives Family Center, and Cornerstone. (Photo by Katie Korpe)

Sales of the coloring book benefit the contributing youth artists and help provide stipends for courageous heARTS’ Creative Community Apprentices, youth ages 16-24 who staff the studio. During this nine-month apprenticeship, teens learn about heARTS’ four core approaches: expressive arts, restorative practices, people-centered approaches, and trauma-informed care.

Photo left: Larry Whiten and Laurel Clift deep in conversation in front of the Witch’s Hat Water Tower, drawn by Lia Thibault (age 16) for the Color Me Courageous coloring book. (Photo by Katie Korpe)

You can purchase a copy of “Color Me Courageous” at their studio, 2235 E. 38th St. (When you buy directly from us at the studio or an event 100% of proceeds go toward our Creative Community Apprenticeship program.) Other locations to purchase the book include Doodle Bird (2803 E. 42nd St.), Acanthus Floral (3932 Cedar Ave.), Homespun Decor and Gifts (5006 S. 34th Ave.), and the ​Minneapolis Institute of Art Gift Shop. Online you can order through MissionMade.com, and they’ll ship it to your doorstep!

Additional information about the coloring book can be found here: courageous-hearts.org/color-me.