Letters to the Editor September 2020

Posted on 28 August 2020 by Tesha Christensen

Police union standing in way of change

Dear Editor:

I am a union retiree so normally I would be inclined to be supportive of the interests and existence of labor unions. However, for reasons I don’t yet fully understand I do not yet embrace the existence of police unions. In the case of the Minneapolis Police Officers Federation I regard it as a rogue union with rogue leadership. It is my view that no reconstitution of policing in Minneapolis which is long overdue will happen as long as this union and its leadership continue to exist or stand in the way.

Donald Hammen

Greater Longfellow

Use your voice to end human trafficking

Dear Editor:

Everyone deserves to be free, but over 40 million people are trapped in slavery today. On Thursday, June 25, the U.S. State Department released the 2020 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report. The TIP Report sheds light on this hidden crime and ranks 187 countries, including the U.S., on their efforts to combat it.

As Gary Haugen, CEO of International Justice Mission, says, “Nothing happens just because we are aware of modern-day slavery, but nothing will ever happen until we are.” With the truth out there for all to see, we can no longer look away.

As we take a hard look at the injustices within our own society, I ask that our members of Congress also continue to use their power to help fight the injustice of slavery around the world by protecting the integrity of the TIP Report and the American-led programs that help rescue slaves and put their perpetrators behind bars. We’re counting on you, lawmakers, to use your voice and tip the scales towards justice. If we can summon sufficient political courage, we can end slavery in our lifetime.

Patricia Busse

Ericsson

Mail-in voting important for safe, fair election

Dear Editor:

As someone who will be using an absentee ballot this year, I’ve been concerned about doubts that are sometimes mentioned regarding mail-in ballots and want to voice some positives about that method of voting.

Voting by mail is popular, safe, and vital to voting participation – especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the U.S. Federal Election Commission and nonpartisan National Vote at Home Institute:

– Voting by mail increases voting participation in local elections.

– Mail-in ballots increase voting participation among voters with disabilities

– Vote-at-home is less expensive than in-person voting.

– Ballots are only sent to registered voters.

– Ballot envelopes are barcoded to one individual voter and validated by voter signature verification.

– Tampering with or diverting a mail ballot is a felony punishable by large fines and years of jail time.

– Voters can track their ballot in real time using USPS mail-tracking tools.

I’m calling on our local Board of Elections and state election officials to take action today. To ensure a safe, fair election this November, all voters must be able to cast their ballot by mail.

Eileen Collard

Longfellow

Messenger is an asset to our community

Dear Editor:

Thank you so much for buying this newspaper and keeping it going! It’s such an asset to our community! Really helps us to bind together.

In gratitude,

Michele Bevis

Minneapolis

Dear Editor:

With a bit of guilt I admit to glancing over but not reading your newspaper the 15 years my husband and I have lived in Longfellow… until today. Thumbing through the pages I was drawn to the precious photo of a little boy doing the all important task of watering a boulevard tree. I noted that the photographer was Margie O’Louglin, a woman with whom I’ve crossed paths a few times in the past. That led me to the beautiful photos on the back page and to read the engaging accompanying articles.

It’s nice to know I can read the daily Strib and savor the Messenger stories all month. Even the letters to the editor made me realize what I had been missing. I especially look forward to Too Much Coffee!

Sue Kearns

Longfellow