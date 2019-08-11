Local students perform in ‘TWISTED’

Posted on 11 August 2019 by Tesha Christensen

Local students are performing in in Circus Juventas’ dazzling summer show, TWISTED, July 26 through Aug. 11.

This year’s jaw-dropping performance is a celebratory spectacle for Circus Juventas’ 25th anniversary season. The summer show will emphasize the artistic beauty of cirque nouveau in an eye-catching blend of circus, dance and theater.

There are nearly 1,000 students at Circus Juventas, and over 80 skilled performers are showcasing their skills at this year’s summer show. TWISTED will feature talented teens and youth from the Twin Cities area ranging in age from 9 to 22.

Among them are Gage Anderson, a student at Great River School. He is 17 years old and has been studying circus arts at Circus Juventas since 2011.

Magdelena Eggen Lim, a student at Yinghua Academy, is also performing, Eggen Lim is 14 years old.

Two students from Minnehaha Academy will also be in the show, including 16-year-old Juliette Kline, and 16-year-old Kate Hennings.

Since 1995, the Circus Juventas summer show has been a Twin Cities favorite. The show features the most advanced, highly-committed young artists, trained by elite coaches from around the world, who themselves have performed with Cirque du Soleil, the Great Moscow Circus, Mongolian State Circus, Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey, to name a few.

Ticket prices range from $18.50 for children 10 and under and seniors 65 and older, to $45 for VIP seating. All shows are held at the Circus Juventas big top, 1270 Montreal Ave., Saint Paul.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Circus Juventas’ audiences have compared them to Cirque du Soleil, and they have widely been credited with revolutionizing the circus arts. In summer 2017, the Smithsonian Folklife

Festival invited Circus Juventas to be the featured performers for their 50th anniversary celebration. On the heels of performing on the national mall, Circopedia honored the Saint Paul youth circus with the International Circopedia Award, the first American circus to be named to the international list. Their brand of cirque nouveau features full-blown theatrical productions which spotlight the athleticism of aerial, acrobatic and balancing acts, combined with elaborate sets, lavish costumes, music, and story narration.

Circus Juventas is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and the largest youth performing arts circus school in North America. Over the past 25 years, co-founders Dan and Betty Butler have seen their dream grow into a year-round program that serves more than 2,500 children and youth through age 22 with a diverse array of

circus arts training and performance opportunities in a noncompetitive setting. Circus Juventas’ mission is to inspire artistry and self-confidence through a multicultural circus arts experience that encourages leadership and life skills, teamwork, athleticism, artistry, pursuit of excellence and community service. For more information, visit https://circusjuventas.org.