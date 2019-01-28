LoLa opens second annual Winter Fine Art Exhibition

Posted on 28 January 2019 by calvin

Sue Romain’s “Allergy Time” (Photo provided)

Come to see the art, stay to make a fun little item to take home during drop-in artist activities for all ages, at the second LoLa Winter Fine Art Exhibition at Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave. S. Admission is free and open to the public; a small donation is optional for make-and-take activities.

Photo right: Adam Iverson’s “Lake Of The Isles Canoe” (Photo provided)

The League of Longfellow Artists (LoLa) is pleased to announce their second annual Winter Fine Art Exhibition, featuring works by local artists who are members of LoLa. Art will be for sale at the discretion of the artists, and the full purchase price will go to the artists.

An opening reception on Sat., Feb. 16, 5-7pm, and includes wine, beer, and other beverages plus a variety of snacks; a chance to mingle with other art lovers and many of the artists; and music provided by DJ Phil Borreson of Solid State Vinyl.

Photo left: Rachel Cain’s “Tree on House” (Photo provided)

New this year will be more opportunities to visit, and more reasons to drop in and see what’s happening. Open for two weekends instead of one, with the opening reception at the close of the first day. For art lovers with small budgets, some of the artists will also have small items for sale during their volunteer gallery shift, such as note cards featuring their artwork. This will be continuously changing.

Photo right: Pottery by Carol Pratt (Photo provided)

Artist educators will lead informal make-and-take activities for children and adults (very small children will need an adult helper), for a small optional donation of up to $5 to cover the cost of materials. These will occur at various times during gallery hours, with a schedule available on LoLa’s website, and announced on the event’s Facebook page. See a few examples below.

Photo left: Art by Jean Shannon (Photo provided)

Here are a few activities scheduled so far:

• Sat., Feb. 16, noon-2pm: make a cardboard mask with Pete Talbot, and play a cardboard pinball machine.

• Sat., Feb. 16, 2–4pm: make your own zine from a single sheet of paper with Olli Johnson.

• Sat., Feb. 16, noon-5pm: Jean Shannon will demonstrate wood block carving

• Sun., Feb. 17, noon–2pm: make a mini alphabet book to write and sketch in, with Meg Erke.

• Sun., Feb. 24, 2–4pm: make a mini polymer clay pig (for Year of the Pig!) with Laura Burlis.

Photo right: Carley Swenson’s “Pisces by Birth (Photo provided)

For more information visit www.lolaartcrawl.com or the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LoLaArtistsMN.

Photo below: Parker Sharon’s “White Admiral” (Photo provided)