LoLa sponsors first-ever fine art exhibit at Squirrel Haus Arts

Posted on 23 January 2018 by calvin

The public is invited to th e first-ever fine art exhibition put on by The League of Longfellow Artists (LoLa), planned for mid-February at Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave. The opening is planned for Thur., Feb. 15, 6-9pm and will include food and beverages sponsored by businesses that support LoLa. The show can also be seen during gallery hours, Sat. and Sun., Feb. 17-18, noon-5pm.

“The Winter Fine Art Exhibition” will present the work of member artists in a gallery format, with one to three pieces for each participating artist. The show is being organized by LoLa volunteers, and the gallery hours will also be staffed by LoLa artists and volunteers. A wide range of media will be displayed, including painting, photography, printmaking, mosaic, collage, jewelry, and sculpture. Most artists will be at the reception to give the public an opportunity to meet the creators and ask any questions their works provoke in this centralized and intimate location.

This exhibition is a different format from LoLa’s September neighborhood art crawl, which is more of a sales event with each artist presenting a wide range of their work from their home, studio, or at a hosted location in the neighborhood.

“Squirrel Haus owners Michael and Donna Meyer have been great supporters of LoLa since they moved to the neighborhood in 2015. We love the support and energy they are bringing to the arts in our neighborhood,” said LoLa representative Megan Moore Smith.

Photo right: Nadine Mercil Corazon, “Solitario, no.4.” (Photo provided)

Image left: Jewelry by Teresea Chillingworth. (Photo provided)

Image right: “Untitled Red and Brown” by Lisa Anderson. (Photo provided)

Image left: Molly Keenan’s “Dreaming MN Timberwolf.” (Photo provided)

Image right: “Dancing with Raven Spirit” by Gordon Coons. (Photo provided)

Image right: “Still Life with Box Elders” by Megan Moore. (Photo provided)

Image right: “MN Love” by Karen Grimm. (Photo provided)