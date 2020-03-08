Longfellow Business Association March 2020

Posted on 08 March 2020 by Tesha Christensen

By Kim JAKUS,

kim@

longfellowbusinessassociation.org

Longfellow Businesses:

LBA wants to hear from you

This March the LBA is hosting four focus groups to learn how to support our business community in the Greater Longfellow Area better. If your business falls into one of the following categories, consider joining us. We’re interested in hearing from business owners about the tools, resources, connections we can offer to help your business thrive. We will provide lunch, and all participants will receive a $20 gift card to a local Longfellow business. For more information or to RSVP, please contact Kim at kim@longfellowbusinessassociation.org or 612-298-4699.

Industrial Businesses: Wednesday, March 11, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon, Du Nord Craft Spirits. Has your business been affected by the demographic and infrastructure changes along the Hiawatha corridor? How is your business adapting, and what can LBA do to support you?

Arts & Entertainment Businesses: Wednesday, March 11, 12:30 – 2 p.m., Du Nord Craft Spirits. The Longfellow neighborhood now hosts numerous venues for dance, literary events, live music, craft beer, and spirits. How can LBA build on this momentum and create a vision for Longfellow as an arts & entertainment destination?

Minority & Immigrant-owned Businesses: Wednesday, March 25, 10:30 a.m. – noon, El Norteño. What are the challenges to operating a business in Minneapolis, and more specifically, in Longfellow? How can LBA better support and market your business or service to community members?

Emerging Business Owners: Wednesday, March 25, 12:30 -2 p.m., El Norteño. Are you a first-time business owner in your 30 or 40s? If so, LBA interested in learning about the challenges facing business owners in the age of social media. How can being part of a business association help you to thrive?