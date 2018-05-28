Minnehaha Townhomes being built to help homeless families

Posted on 28 May 2018 by calvin

Photo above: The townhomes being built at 5368 Riverview Rd. are the first new public housing being built by the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority since 2010. (Photo submitted)

Partners from every level of government gathered May 29 at 5368 Riverview Rd. to break ground for the Minnehaha Townhomes, 16 new homes dedicated to families experiencing persistent homelessness.

The Minneapolis Public Housing Authority (MPHA) will develop, own, and manage the townhomes, which is the first new public housing in Minneapolis since 2010. Referrals will come via the Hennepin County shelter system. Families will receive support services from the county and a rapid rehousing provider, modeled on Hennepin County’s “Stable Families Initiative” pilot program.

“At this moment, when we face a critical need to preserve and create deeply affordable housing in Minneapolis, the Minnehaha Townhomes are an inspiring example of what we can accomplish,” says MPHA Executive Director Greg Russ. “By taking on this challenge together, as a community, we are creating beautiful, stable homes that help deserving families move forward.”

At the cost of approximately $5 million, the Minnehaha Townhomes will represent the financial contributions of MPHA, Minnesota Housing, the City of Minneapolis, Hennepin County, the Metropolitan Council, and the Federal Home Loan Bank.

“This project provides much-needed housing for families transitioning out of homelessness,” says Minneapolis City Council Member Andrew Johnson. “And it couldn’t be in a better location; a short walk to the LRT station, which will connect residents with countless job opportunities and greatly reduces a major expense that impacts affordability–transit. It’s also close to excellent schools and across the street from the most popular park in the state. With this project, families will have the affordability, support, and community needed to thrive!”

The four buildings will revitalize a long-vacant site, donated by the City of Minneapolis. The development includes four two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom units, along with a playground, ample green space, community patio, storm-water management, and connections to the city sidewalk and trail system.

The Minnehaha Townhomes embody the goals of Mayor Jacob Frey’s recently announced affordable housing plan. “Too often, affordable housing has not been built to be affordable to people who need help the most, specifically those making at or below 30 percent of area median income,” said Mayor Frey in his recent State of the City Address. “Building that deeply affordable housing is a critical part of our agenda because if we are truly being intentional about helping those who are struggling the most, those who have been subjected to historic disinvestment, then deeply affordable housing has to be top-of-mind, not an afterthought.”

The Minnehaha Townhomes are expected to open to families in mid-2019.