Movies, parents group, gardening classes all coming up

Posted on 20 February 2018 by calvin

The volunteers with Transition Longfellow create opportunities for South Minneapolis neighbors to get to know one another while also learning how to live more sustainably and prepare for changes ahead. Visit www.transitionlongfellow.org for more details on these and other activities.

Prepared Parents

Prepared Parents will meet Sat., Mar. 3, 10am-noon. Transition Longfellow is starting a group for parents of kids ages 10 and under, which meets the first Saturday of the month at Longfellow Park, 3435 36th Ave. S. The focus of the group will initially be on practical preparedness, understanding risks to children’s health and safety, and creating a preparedness toolkit. The group will also provide a supportive place for parents to talk about raising resilient kids and living a sustainable family life in spite of our consumerist culture. Email leslie.mackenzie@gmail.com if you would like to join the group or would like more information.

Step-by-Step Preparedness emails

Each Friday, Transition Longfellow sends out an email with actions you can take that week to become more prepared for extreme weather. March emails will focus on creating an emergency communications plan for your family. Sign up for the series at the website, www.transitionlongfellow.org, where you can also find past emails.

Book Group

“The Joy of Missing Out: Finding Balance in a Wired World” by Christina Crook is the focus of this month’s book group. They meet at Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., on Thurs., Mar. 8, 6:30pm. You may not be able to throw away your cell phone, but you can discover ways to achieve balance when it comes to the technology in your life. March’s reading is Section 3.

Movie Night

Transition Longfellow’s movie night is Fri., Mar. 16, potluck at 6:30, movie at 7:15pm, at Minnehaha Communion Lutheran Church, 4101 37th Ave. S.

Share a meal, then watch the documentary “How to Let Go of the World and Love All the Things Climate Can’t Change.”

The New York Times described this movie as tough: tough to watch, tough to consider, tough to ignore.

After visiting six continents, filmmaker Josh Fox (photo left) acknowledges that it may be too late to stop the worst consequences of climate change. Despite that, the world is filled with beauty and connection and love. Fox asks viewers, “What is it within us that no calamity can take away?” That will be the focus of the evening’s conversation. (No children please)

Looking Ahead

• Veggie Basics Class begins Apr. 1. Registration starts Mar. 1 on the website, www.transitionlongfellow.org. This is a 4-week class offered Saturdays, 10am to noon at the Gandhi Mahal community room, 3009 27th Ave. S. Taught by Hennepin County Master Gardeners, Veggie Basics provides everything you need to know to start your first vegetable garden. Already growing? You can always pick up a few new tips. Cost is $10, and you must pre-register.

• Volunteers are needed for Chard Your Yard. The neighborhood project brings 3’ x 5’ raised bed gardens to neighborhood yards is scheduled for May 12, but the project needs 15 more volunteers to make it happen. Volunteers share breakfast and lunch and wrap the workday with a party. Two-hour morning or afternoon shifts are available, and a lot of appreciation from those you’ve helped. Sign up on the website.

• Get a Garden Bed. Sign-up begins Apr. 1 to have an opportunity to receive a Chard Your Yard raised bed. Some discounted beds are available for persons with disabilities, low-income, or senior citizens. See the website for more complete information.

• Note a change in normal scheduling. April Movie Night, usually on the 3rd Friday, will take place in April on the 2nd Friday (Apr. 12), and at a different location. Transition Longfellow is partnering with the Tiny Diner to host the movie “GrowthBusters,” with the filmmaker on hand to answer questions.