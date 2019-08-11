NENA August 2019

Posted on 11 August 2019 by Tesha Christensen

2nd Annual Neighborhood Jam

Saturday, Sept. 28, 4–7:00 p.m., Wold Chamberlain American Legion Post 99, 5600 S 34th Ave.

Good news, the Neighborhood Jam is back for another year! Enjoy bands, beer, and shop for a bargain at our silent auction table. The silent auction features gift cards and other offerings from local businesses and gifts made by local artists. Munch on hors d’oeuvres while you take in My Cousin Dallas and other acts, or dance the night away.

Utility Box Wrap Photo Contest

Get your photo on a Nokomis East utility box! Submit up to 5 photo entries by Friday, July 26 to lauren.hazenson@nokomiseast.org.

NENA is looking for great photos of people, places, and things in the Nokomis East area that will be used to decorate utility boxes throughout our neighborhood. A total of seven photos will be chosen by a panel of your neighbors.

Submit photos with one of the following themes:

– Celebrating the rich culture and diversity of our community.

– Our relationship to nature and the environment.

– Getting together with friends, family, and neighbors.

– Getting outside and playing!

Contest rules:

1. All photos are welcome whether they are from an experienced photographer or taken by a novice.

2. Photos must be of places in the Nokomis East area.

3. Entries must be original work.

4. If individuals or small groups of people are featured prominently in the photo you must have permission from them to submit the photo. If the people in the photo are in large crowds or off in the distance you do not need their permission.

5. Photographs must be in digital format. All digital files must be 25 megabytes or smaller and must be in one of the following formats (.jpg, .tiff, .png, .eps).

6. Photos must be at least 3000 pixels wide (if a horizontal image). Photos in landscape orientation work best.

Questions? Send them to Program and Communication Manager Lauren Hazenson at lauren.hazenson@nokomiseast.org.

Housing, Commercial, and Streetscape Committee

The August HCS Committee will feature an update from Metropolitan Council Environmental Services (MCES) on the Minnehaha Park Area Regional Sewer Improvements Project. Hear when this project, which began on July 15, will start in the Nokomis East area. HCS will also host a speaker from The Family Housing Fund to give a brief primer on Accessory Dwelling Units and how residents can get one of their own. The HCS Committee will also discuss project ideas for the coming year. The next meeting is on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 6:30–8 p.m. in the NENA office (4313 E. 54th St.).

Green Initiatives Committee

In August, the Green Initiatives Committee will cover the Organic Recycling Outreach project, Adopt A Drain outreach, the Litter Be Gone community cleanup, and planning for an educational series. Stop by to check us out! The next meeting is on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 6:30–8 p.m. in the NENA office (4313 E. 54th St.).

ETS Neighborhood Promise Day

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 4303 E. 54th St.

Nokomis East veterans nonprofit ETS is moving to a new home! Help them prepare with a community volunteer day, including a community clean-up and clothing drive. Bring gently used adult clothes to the ETS storefront or volunteer to help out at bit.ly/ETSDay. There will also be a dumpster provided by Republic Services for residents to dispose of unwanted items that cannot be reused or recycled.

Upcoming Meetings and Events:

08/06/19: National Night Out, Neighborhood-wide

08/07/19: NENA Housing, Commercial and Streetscape Committee, NENA Office, 6:30 p.m.

08/14/19: NENA Green Initiatives Committee, NENA Office, 6:30 p.m.

08/22/19: NENA Board Meeting, NENA Office, 7 p.m.