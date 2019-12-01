NENA December 2019

Posted on 01 December 2019 by Tesha Christensen

Night Before New Year’s Eve

Want to celebrate the New Year with your kids but don’t want the late bedtime hassle?

The Night Before New Year’s Eve party, on Monday Dec. 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m., is a family-oriented, free event chock full of activities, including a “midnight” countdown at 7:15 p.m. Enjoy a kid friendly dinner, carnival games, music and dancing, marshmallow roasting over a bonfire, face painting, and much more! It is held at the Lake Nokomis Community Center, 2401 E. Minnehaha Pkwy.

State of the Neighborhood Meeting 2020

The Nokomis East Neighborhood Association State of our Neighborhood community gathering will be held Wednesday night, Jan. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m at Lake Nokomis Community Center, 2401 E Minnehaha Parkway.

Come hear from NENA, our business community, elected officials, and other community leaders. This neighborhood conversation will address several topics important to the Nokomis East community. Last year the State of the Neighborhood featured city council members, the county commissioner, state representative and state senator, among others. NENA and our guest speakers will discuss plans to continue fostering a vibrant, active Nokomis East in 2020.

NENA Home Loan Program

NENA is now offering two home improvement loan programs. Homes in the Keewaydin, Minnehaha, Morris Park and Wenonah neighborhoods are eligible. Loan applications are processed on a first-come first served basis.

Home Improvement Loans

Owners of one to four unit residences can apply for up to $15,000 to make improvements to their properties. Owner-occupants and investors may apply. Interest rate is either 3.5% or 4.5% depending on income. No income restriction applies.

Emergency Repair Loans

A limited amount of funds are available for emergency repairs. Only owner-occupied households are eligible. Income restrictions apply. The maximum loan amount is $7,500. The loan is 0% interest and there are no monthly payments. The loan is due in total on sale of the property or transfer of title.

For more information or to request an application, call the Center for Energy and Environment at (612) 335-5884, or visit the CEE website.

